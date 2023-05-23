UNM Selected as One of Five New Research Teams in NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Laboratory: UNM Newsroom





It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. For the first time in more than 50 years, NASA will send astronauts to the moon, and UNM’s interdisciplinary group of experts is one of five new teams to support scientific preparation. Was chosen. this serious undertaking.

The Center for Advanced Sample Analysis of Astronomical Materials from the Moon and Beyond (CASA Moon), led by Charles “Chip” Shearer, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Meteorites (IOM) and Research Professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, They will receive $7.5 million over the next five years to study the lunar crust through lunar sample analysis.

“Collaboration between team members allows us to make great scientific and exploration advances.” – Charles “Chip” Shearer, UNM Research Professor

The CASA Moon team is made up of researchers from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, the Center for Stable Isotopes, the Department of Biology, and the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering.

The team is one of five new collaborative research teams selected by NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) to better understand the lunar environment. These teams were selected from among 14 competing proposals nationwide.

“SSERVI has long been at the forefront of advancing and facilitating space science and space exploration. We have been able to bring together a team of moon scientists and cutting-edge labs, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to work with the talented people at CASA Moon and the rest of the SSERVI team. By working together, we will make great strides in science and exploration,” said Shearer.

These five teams will join the existing eight teams on the Moon, which aims to prepare and strengthen the science that will be carried out as part of Artemis, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon by the end of this decade. Promote area research initiatives. And through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services Initiative, what we learn from Artemis will help future efforts to land astronauts on Mars.

To do this, NASA will return humans to the lunar surface, deploy instruments, survey the geology at and near the landing site, and conduct significant sampling and exploration activities. The first of this new era of manned landing missions, Artemis III, is scheduled for December 2025.

CASA Moon integrates sample measurements, studies, remotely collected orbital data, and modeling to understand the evolution of the Moon and explore resources for future human activity.

The UNM team was selected for this effort due to their combined expertise and unique access to state-of-the-art equipment housed in both the IOM and the Physics, Astronomy and Interdisciplinary Sciences (PAÍS) building. PAÍS opened in 2019, primarily because of the GO Bond voted by New Mexico voters to provide collaborative research opportunities such as CASA Moon.

Future generations of lunar explorers and scientists will also have the opportunity to learn from this exciting partnership. At the core of the center is the establishment of a scientific training programme. Through these programs, we aim to establish a multi-generational workforce that will continue to advance the advancements made by the Apollo program.

“CASA Moon is a diverse, multigenerational team that brings together the Apollo and Artemis generations of lunar explorers,” Shearer said.

Through collaboration with national laboratories, CASA Moon provides undergraduate and graduate students with unique training in lunar science, keeping them well ahead of other students at similar institutions as well as future professionals. We provide expertise that enhances your ability as a field.

In addition to this, CASA Moon provides assistance to underrepresented communities through internship programs, workshops and webinars. The science and engineering community will also participate through similar efforts, and the public will be given the opportunity to participate through citizen science projects and public events, including state, national and international space exploration webinars.

For those wishing to participate in these activities, a CASA Moon – SSERVI website is currently under construction that will provide public-accessible webinars and announcements of current citizen science activities.

“We are excited to bring our students and community partners as we intend to bring a new generation of explorers back to the moon with Artemis,” Shearer said. SSERVI and CASA Moon provide valuable resources for Artemis activities. The best part is that we can all be part of this journey of exploration. “

The UNM Group includes the following faculty across campuses:

Chip Shearer | Meteorites Institute | Earth and Planetary Sciences Karl Agee | Meteorites Institute | Earth and Planetary Sciences David Hanson | Biology Department Mariam Hojaty | Isotope Center | Department of Earth and Planetary Science Steve Simon | Meteorites Institute

CASA Moon’s national partners include Albion University, Brown University, University of Colorado, Lunar and Planetary Research Institute, Goddard Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

International partners from Australia (Australian National University, Curtin University), Spain (Autonomous University of Barcelona), Canada (University of Western Ontario) and Denmark (University of Copenhagen) will also participate in the CASA Moon research.

SSERVI was established at the NASA Ames Research Center in 2014 to support scientific research into potential human exploration destinations “under the guiding principle that exploration and science make each other possible.” SSERVI members include academic institutions, non-profit research institutes, commercial enterprises, NASA centers, and other government laboratories.

“With Artemis, we are bringing a new generation of explorers back to the Moon. The best part is that we can all be part of this exploration journey.” – Charles “Chip” Shearer, UNM Research Professor

CASA Moon evolved from the Sustainable Space Research Team, one of ten Level 1 Grand Challenge teams at UNM. Established in 2018, the program supports interdisciplinary team research focused on some of the most relevant issues facing New Mexico. CASA Moon and the Sustainable Space Research Team are collaborating to create a comprehensive university, commercial, and national laboratory initiative to enable New Mexico and its people to participate in this scientific, exploration, and economic adventure. We will continue to support collaborative work.

IOM was founded at UNM in 1944 as one of the first institutions in the world dedicated to the study of meteorites. Research at IOM focuses on a variety of extraterrestrial materials and utilizes state-of-the-art laboratory facilities within IOM and the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. The IOM meteorite collection contains a total of over 5,000 specimens from over 650 different meteorites and is an invaluable asset to researchers around the world. Lunar samples from this unique university collection will be used in CASA’s lunar studies.

