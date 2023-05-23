Georgetown and Knight Foundation Donate $30 Million to New Institute on Technology Policy for the Common Good





Knight Chairman Alberto Ibargen will work with the Georgetowns Tech & Society Initiative on the Hilltop, Georgetown Row and Capitol campuses, with both organizations leveraging the strengths of their academic centers and networks to meet urgent needs. said he would respond.

“The Knight Foundation and Georgetown share a commitment to building scientific and policy consensus through independent research and fact-based debate, Ibargen said. A natural partner, it is perfectly positioned as a convener and interpreter of the growing public dialogue on technology and information in the context of democracy.

no good ideas left on the table

One of the institute’s main goals is to bridge the gap between growing research in the field and the policymakers, journalists and industry leaders who could benefit from that research. Tech & Society Initiative Faculty Director Paul Orm said.

Academics have advanced many problems and solutions in information and technology, but great ideas remain up for debate, he said, because academics primarily talk to academics rather than policy makers. We serve the field, teach academics how to be more relevant to policy, connect them directly with policy makers, and generate policy-responsive versions of their work.

Many centers in the Georgetown Technological Society Initiative are already translating research in this manner, including the Beek Center for Social Impact and Innovation, the Center for Security and Emerging Technologies, and the Georgetown Law Institute Technical Law Policy Institute. KGI will accelerate this effort by systematically focusing on research translation across the fields of information and technology, Ohm said.

Provost Distinguished Associate Professor Laetitia Bord speaking at the Global Face 9 fact-finding summit in Oslo, Norway in 2022. Photo credit: Angela Trajanoski.

The institute hosts bipartisan policy workshops to train interdisciplinary researchers, partner with policymakers and lawmakers from Hill and federal agencies, and make their research accessible to this audience. We plan to help bring it together into easy-to-understand insights, practices, and designs. But KGI leaders don’t just want to inform policy. We also want to promote the spread of independent research across the technology industry and civil society. It tells you how to structure your code. How data is collected about users and how content is fed. How misinformation and disinformation affect marginalized voices. What industry leaders think about ethics, tech addiction, privacy, surveillance, algorithmic transparency, and data-driven bias.

“We want to help people at every stage of the process: people who design technology, people who use technology, people who use technology, people who use technology, people who use technology, people who design technology, people who use technology, people who use technology, people who use technology, people who design technology, people who use technology, To support the people who make policy about technology and the people who run nonprofits.” Address the downstream impact of technology.

We want to give people in our game the best information possible to make the decisions they need to make.

Defining a messy emerging field

In addition to translating research, KGI connects KRN, Georgetown, and leading academics involved in policy across the social sciences, data science, computer science, humanities, journalism, and law, and engages with policy stakeholders. build relationships. Institute leaders also plan to host annual conferences and smaller conferences throughout the year to foster dialogue and cooperation.

In addition to collaboration, KGI leaders have the opportunity to define and shape new and undefined areas such as election security, national and commercial surveillance, data-driven bias and inequality, and the role of private technology companies in society. I believe there is Adopt an interdisciplinary approach to inform technology and media policy in the public interest.

Ohm says he’s a little frustrated that the field doesn’t have enough consistency and clear boundaries. Technology policy is at our heart, and this institute recognizes that it is a diverse, big, pervasive, and thorny problem, and will try to tackle it as best we can, and define the field more clearly than before. I was trying.

Nurturing the next generation

Another core purpose of the institute is to train undergraduate and graduate students in the field of technology policy, enabling them to consider issues through an ethical and interdisciplinary framework. The institute includes pre-professional teaching, teaching and research opportunities, which may lead to the development of curricula and courses. In 2022, Georgetown University will create a Technology, Ethics, and Society minor to help undergraduates explore social issues related to technology.

It’s both about the current state of the field and shaping the future, Colbert said of the lab. One of our advantages is that as an educational institution, we train future computer scientists, future engineers, and future policy makers to think about the implications of what they are doing and to ask the right questions. It is possible to

For Ohm, who is also a law professor at the Georgetown School of Law, students are the lifeblood of his institute.

Train the next generation in this interdisciplinary, common good and ethics-focused way of thinking about technology policy, he said. They are one of the Institute’s greatest beneficiaries and will be part of our lasting impact.

