A framework for understanding cellular organization and mutation





Researchers devised a model to quantify cell shape and internal organization from a database of over 200,000 high-resolution 3D images of human induced pluripotent stem cells. Suzanne Rafelski, deputy director of the Allen Institute for Cell Sciences, provided details of the study to Drug Target Review.

A recently published study 1 from a large team of cell biologists sheds new light on cell organization and diversity. Researchers at the Allen Institute for Cell Sciences, a division of the Allen Institute in Seattle, USA, have developed an approach to elucidate the internal organization of human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) cellular architecture considering a wide range of mutations. developed its own mathematical framework. It occurs naturally in the shape of cells.

Before mapping the internal organization, the research team first had to create and image fluorescently tagged hiPSC cell lines and develop a standardized method for segmenting tagged internal structures and cells. . All of these were built for his three-dimensional (3D) images, and most of the existing methods were developed for his two-dimensional (2D) images, posing further challenges for the team.

Suzanne Rafelski, Ph.D., who led the study, told Drug Target Review how the study was conducted, how it might be applied to disease, and future directions.

Could you briefly describe your research method?

This project started in the early days of the Allen Institute for Cell Science about seven years ago. We first devised a way to tag structures within stem cells with fluorescent proteins while keeping the cells as healthy as possible. The result was the Allen Cell Collection2 of his gene-edited hiPSC lines, 25 of which were used in this study. Next, we needed to find the optimal way to image these cells in 3D while they were alive so that we could observe their structures at high resolution without killing them. Finally, we faced the difficult task of developing a computer image analysis tool that converts his 3D microscopic images into segmented images of individual cells and their structures. At that point, we had a dataset and started developing a generalizable analytical framework that served as the basis for our recent paper. This framework is based on two coordinate systems for understanding hiPSC distribution and organization. One is about the shape of the cell and the other is about mapping the inside of the cell.

Our research encompasses all the expertise of the diverse teams at the Allen Institute for Cell Sciences and is truly a collaborative effort. Our 84 co-authors include molecular biologist experts in gene editing, cell biologist experts in microscopic imaging, computational scientists in image and data analysis, and software engineers in database infrastructure. It includes experts, and visualization experts who develop tools for all of us to explore our data. All of these researchers effectively combined their expertise for this seminal study.

What is our current understanding of the integrated subcellular organization in hiPSCs, and how is it different from other cell types?

When we started this project, this was a big unknown for hiPSCs, and indeed for any cell type. People have studied the relationships between several individual structures within the cell, such as the location of the Golgi apparatus in migrating cells, but the overall internal integrated cellular organization is unknown and it was not known in the way necessary to measure and quantify When we started tagging structures and observing structures in hiPSC lines, the picture was completely new. Because people haven’t done high-resolution 3D imaging of tissues in hiPSCs.

Our study not only builds a framework for stem cell organization to aid in future experiments with this specific cell type, but also loads the scope for researchers to perform similar analyzes in other cell types. We also provide maps.

Why is understanding cell organization so important for disease research?

Cellular organization matters We know that for decades, pathologists have used visual inspection of the arrangement of cellular constituents to diagnose the progression and prognosis of diseases such as cancer. . However, we have not utilized all the information present in cellular tissue in a quantitative manner. In disease, we can often see what is happening inside the cells. Cancer pathology is a clear example. But by the time the microscope can detect disease, it will be a big hammer. The numbers and distribution of population tell us much more nuanced. Rather than catching disease when it’s a sledgehammer, you’ll want to catch it when small changes are happening, as it’s the additive effect of small changes until it reaches a big change.

Capturing small changes requires rigorous statistical means to identify them. That’s what I hoped this piece would lead to there.

Tell me more about the WTC-11 hiPSC Single-Cell Image Dataset v1.

This dataset 3 is of great interest because few high-resolution 3D single-cell image datasets with such extensive structure coverage exist. This creates a resource for scientists, including data science researchers who want to apply machine learning to cell images. Now you can play with over 200,000 cells. Scientists can also investigate hypotheses about the cell biology of undifferentiated stem cells. Many other screening datasets have used 2D images and cancer cell lines, but three dimensions were required to analyze hiPSCs. We needed a different kind of imaging, a different kind of approach. We recognize that there is a great deal of interest in utilizing his hiPSCs in both basic and disease-focused research. As such, he has made his HiPSC available to anyone within the community for both non-commercial and commercial research.

What challenges did you encounter during your research?

Each step in the process had its challenges. First, we needed to understand how to tag structures within cells while keeping them as healthy and normal as possible. Overcoming these challenges allowed us to create the Allen Cell Collection. The next challenge was to image the cells in a standardized manner. We added some automation and developed a very specific method for imaging these cells. The details were published in a paper in Nature and a protocol paper currently being worked on. Once we had the images, we had to establish how to segment them, how to define the boundaries of each structure within the cell, and how to define the edges of the cell. This was a major challenge and led to the development of the software toolkit, Allen Cell & Structure Segmenter 4. It is also public. Finally, there was the general challenge of integrating and quantifying all the data. This is the framework described in this paper.

Can you discuss the striking changes in integrated subcellular organization observed in iPSCs and how these changes impact our understanding of cellular function?

We have developed indices to observe the average position and variation in individual cellular structures and pairs of structures within cells. Observation of healthy hiPSCs at interphase showed that the internal tissue wiring was very consistent between cells and much higher than expected. He then examined two different states: colony edge cells and cells undergoing mitosis. Edge cells have a consistent wiring diagram, but change the location of many of the key structures within the cell. This is probably because these edge cells are not surrounded by cells on all sides. What this tells us is that the positions of cellular structures can change without altering the variability of their positions or the relationships between them. we didn’t know that before. For cells undergoing mitosis, all measurements of position and wiring change, but the specific types of changes and their timing during mitosis depend on the specific structure. In all these examples, we assume, with a few important exceptions, that changes in the position of an individual structure precede changes in its wiring, and that changes in individual structure generally lead to pairwise interactions. I discovered that I was ahead of the curve. This suggests a possible hierarchy of dependencies as cells are reorganized, and we look forward to working with the community to explore this further.

How do you think your research on integrated subcellular organization in iPSCs will contribute to our understanding of disease and potential therapeutics?

One of the key aspects of our paper was the need to build a framework that captures the full range of normal cell shapes in order to map the interior of cells in an abnormal state. Since hiPSCs, and any cell population in general, have a very wide range of shapes, it was necessary to first cluster similarly shaped cells to be able to compare internal tissues in a controlled manner. This is useful for researchers working on specific diseases or drug treatments, using the same framework to differentiate between healthy hiPSCs and their perturbed cells, as long as those perturbations do not dramatically alter the shape of the cells. It means that you can compare internal tissues and see if the internal tissues are normal. Changed phenotype. All of our frameworks are quantitative, so we can quantify all these differences in both the mean and variation of the perturbed states.

What future direction do you see for research in this area, and what new techniques and techniques will help advance our understanding of subcellular organization in iPSCs?

Now that the framework has been established, in line with the Allen Institute’s commitment to open science, scientists around the world will use our method to study their own cell lines and understand the underlying principles of cell behavior and organization. I was hoping you could clarify. Uncovering the rules of a normal cell and having a complete knowledge of what a normal cell looks like is key to helping us better understand and find better treatments for disease. We and others have already applied some of the concepts in this paper to the analysis of the cellular organization of other cell types and conditions, including disease states, and have extended the concepts to explore the structures inside cells. We are also working on looking for patterns in the location of cells. The proteins that make up their structure.

Uncovering the rules of a normal cell and having a complete knowledge of what a normal cell looks like is key to helping us better understand and find better treatments for disease.

Any other comments?

It was truly an honor to be a part of such a large and multidisciplinary team effort to create what we hope will be a great resource for the community. We expect this will fill a major gap by enabling us to measure, analyze and understand how cells organize and how this affects their behavior and function. I’m here.

Author bio:

Dr. Suzanne Rafelski

Susanne is the Associate Director of the Allen Institute for Cell Sciences. This laboratory understands the principles by which human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) establish and maintain robust dynamic localization of cellular architecture and how cells transition between states during differentiation and disease It is intended to Her lifelong scientific goal is to decipher the patterns and laws that transform the overwhelming complexity found within cells into the functioning units of life.

Dr. Rachel Tompa

Senior editor at the Lachelis Allen Institute. A former molecular biologist, she has been writing about health and science for over 15 years, covering a wide range of topics including the microbiome, pregnancy, global health, science policy and infectious diseases. She is also the co-host and co-producer of the Allen Institute’s podcast, Lab Notes.

References:

Viana MP, Chen J, Knijnenburg TA, et al. Integrated Subcellular Organization and Variations in Human IPS Cells. Nature. 2023;613(7943):34554.Cell line catalog [Internet]. Allen Cell Explorer. [cited 2023Apr4].Available from: https://www.allencell.org/cell-catalog.html Cell Feature Explorer [Internet]. Cell Feature Explorer. [cited 2023Apr4].Available at: https://cfe.allencell.org/ Allen Cell & Structure Segmenter [Internet]. Allen Cell Explorer. [cited 2023Apr4]. Available from: https://www.allencell.org/segmenter.html

