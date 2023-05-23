Google and Meta Platforms: Big AI Competitors Set the Price as a Loser (NASDAQ:GOOG)





philadendron

paper

My thesis here is really simple. I argue that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Metaplatform (NASDAQ:META) have mis-priced their AI potential. And I will divide the discussion into two stages. First, we analyze the significant valuation discounts of META and GOOG compared to other AI stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT). And the point I want to make here is that META and GOOG are already priced as if they lost the AI ​​race. And this brings me to the second part of my argument. I would argue that the race between Google’s TensorFlow, Meta’s LLaMA, and Chat-GPT is just beginning. In my opinion, there are no clear losers or winners.

The first part of the discussion is relatively straightforward, so I’ll briefly explain it here using the table shown below. As you can see, META and Google stocks are in the 21x to 23x range when it comes to his PER in FY1. Compared to Microsoft’s PER of 33 times, it is a discount of about 1/3. At the same time, keep in mind that both Google and META have more cash and less debt on their balance sheets. As a result, valuation discounts become even more dramatic when considering leverage-adjusted valuation multiples such as EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios. As you can see, META and GOOG are discounted more by these ratios than MSFT and Apple (AAPL). Note that the point here is not to compare the strength of the balance sheets. Both have excellent balance sheet strength. My goal here is to analyze only rating multipliers.

Now onto the second half of my discussion on the AI ​​race.

Source: Seeking alpha data

TensorFlow, LLaMA, Chat-GPT

For readers unfamiliar with these AI terms, the best analogy I can think of is to compare the role of AI in the world of AI to the role played by operating systems in the world of PCs. All three platforms are based on deep learning models, and their goal was to facilitate the development and training of other learning models (similar to the goals of operating systems in the PC world). META repeated this mission statement in its latest research paper on LLaMA (see highlighted sentence below). This entire paper is an interesting read for investors interested in recent large-scale AI models (and their incredible parameters and computational power).

Source: META research article

Chat-GPT is so popular that most people know about it these days. However, other platforms are also widely used and deeply entrenched in the AI ​​industry. And each platform has its own strengths and weaknesses. For example, his TensorFlow from GOOG is a popular choice for developers because it is open source and easy to use. However, it can be time consuming and inefficient for large projects. LLaMA is a new platform designed to be faster and more efficient than TensorFlow. However, it’s not as widely adopted as TensorFlow, making fewer resources available to developers. And, of course, Chat-GPT is a platform specifically designed for natural language processing tasks. Very accurate and efficient, but not as versatile as TensorFlow or LLaMA.

So my overall conclusion is that there is currently no clear winner or loser in the race between these three platforms. Each platform then claims to be backed by a well-funded tech giant. This means each platform has the resources to continue developing and improving its technology. The competition between these three platforms is likely to continue for some time. Ultimately, one may dominate, or all three may coexist. It’s too early to say which platform will ultimately win.

The AI ​​race is just beginning

When it comes to tech stocks, our overall philosophy is not to invest in a particular stock based on our confidence in a single product, be it the iPhone or AI. Instead, we focus on sustainable funding for R&D and the efficiency of the R&D process.

When it comes to R&D, all major companies invest heavily in new R&D and have established product lines to sustainably and aggressively reorient. As shown in the chart below, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of total revenue, Google and Meta have actually spent more on R&D than MSFT in recent years. So Google spent his $41.9 billion on R&D TTM, Meta spent his $37 billion, while Microsoft “only” spent $27.3 billion. And AI is an area of ​​focus that these giants are currently focusing on. Many of their research areas overlap, making it difficult to estimate their numbers (for example, META’s Virtual Reality and AI, or MSFT’s Intelligent Office Suite and AI). However, based on company disclosures and interviews with industry experts, I estimate that about 20-30% of companies’ R&D budgets are devoted to AI research.

Source: Seeking alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

And I expect the AI ​​race to be a long one. All players are well positioned to continue to invest in these areas and remain in the race for years to come. Both companies have strong financial positions, cash cow positions and existing products that enjoy strong profitability, and access to vast human resources.

As an example, the chart below highlights profitability in terms of ROCE (return on capital employed). I previously wrote an article devoted solely to analyzing GOOG and META’s ROCE. See details if interested. I’ll summarize very briefly here and comment directly on the results. In these results, we treated the following as actual capital used: That is, working capital consisting of accounts payable, accounts receivable, inventory (but not cash), net assets, plants, equipment, and finally research and development expenses. As you can see, META’s ROCE has averaged around 50% since 2017 (after profitability normalized from its previous 90% level). And GOOG’s ROCE averaged around 48%. MSFT’s ROCE has been relatively high, averaging around 58.2% since 2017. And the key word here is just “relatively”. A ROCE of around 50% is already very competitive and can support healthy growth with minimal reinvestment, as detailed below.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Expected Returns, Risks, and Final Thoughts

Over the long term, how sustainably a company can grow its earnings depends on two parameters: ROCE and the reinvestment rate (RR, aka plowback rate). More specifically, the long-term growth rate is equal to the product of ROCE and RR.

Based on this framework, the table below summarizes the projected earnings of META and GOOG. As you can see, the current RR (about 15% for META and about 10% for GOOG) can sustain 7.5% and 4.8% underlying growth (this is real growth excluding inflation). . Current valuation multiples also offer an owner’s earnings yield (“OEY”) of approximately 5%. As a result, both offer very favorable odds on double-digit annual total return potential, even before adding the inflation escalator.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

risk

Here we focus on the uncertainties surrounding their research and development. This is the most pertinent part of this paper. Both META and GOOG are under pressure to cut R&D spending. Both META and GOOG are under pressure to continue to invest in innovation to stay ahead of their competitors. However, both companies must balance a variety of competing pressures, including macroeconomic conditions, trends in the digital advertising space, and regulatory policies. A slowdown in the global economy could reduce both META’s and GOOG’s earnings. The advertising industry is particularly sensitive to economic slowdowns, which can make it more difficult to sustain high R&D spending. The rise of ad blockers could also lead to lower revenues for these companies, but this is a key area for both companies and contributes a large portion of their current profits. Regulatory challenges in some parts of the world may also make it more difficult for these companies to sustain high R&D spending.

verdict

Overall, my final judgment is that these risks are already priced in more than adequately. Therefore, I believe the pricing of both stocks is significantly wrong. In a nutshell, I see these two as two strong AI contenders to be treated as losers in the early stages of the AI ​​race. As such, in my view, it offers much more favorable return potential than other major AI stocks (such as MSFT). As noted above, even before considering inflation escalators and valuation expansion, both offer very favorable odds with a total annual return potential approaching or exceeding 10%. In contrast, my forecast for MSFT’s total return potential is in the high single digits, as valuations (thus lower OEY), lower RRs, and a tighter P/E ratio are very likely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4606651-google-and-meta-platforms-strong-ai-contenders-priced-as-losers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos