Eric Garcetti: India is poised to move to the forefront of digital innovation with thriving digital economy and technology use | India News





New Delhi: India, with its huge population and thriving use of digital economy and technology, is poised to leverage the transformative power of 5G and, in the future, 6G to jump to the forefront of digital innovation, Eric says. US Ambassador to India Garcetti said on Tuesday. At the opening ceremony of the US-India 5G and Next Generation Networks Workshop, Garcetti said India and the US, through shared values, believe that technology is not only a gateway to higher speeds and connectivity, but a gateway to progress and a reflection of development. He also said he was aware of it. With a huge population, a thriving digital economy, and technology usage that in some ways surpasses the rest of the world, India is poised to leap to the forefront of the world by harnessing the transformative power of 5G and 6G. is. The digital revolution,” the US ambassador said at a workshop hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). The vision shared by both countries and their leaders is for a digital economy built around transparency, public accountability and rules. They are what bring us together and contrast with others who seek technology by other means. Security, trust, openness and interoperability must therefore be considered from the beginning to build an inclusive, digital future that fosters these values.” Confidence is “absolutely necessary” when it comes to 5G, he argued, as the US seeks to help India and other countries drive responsible global deployment. “We know that it is impossible to eliminate all security risks, but we can minimize the potential for exploitation of security risks by the designers who build networks.” Network Security, It could compromise confidentiality, integrity and availability,” he said, adding that the United States and India are committed to working together on this mission. Users also need to trust the network, as the most sensitive personal information flows through it. …trust cannot exist when data disclosure is forced by authoritarian governments without real legal arguments or disclosures. So there are alternatives that we are working on together, including open and interoperable approaches and architectures…” he said. India’s G20 Presidency this year will help promote trusted solutions and architectures to developing countries. “India could also become an important part of our supply chain to mitigate global risks…” Garcetti said. When technology is used for good, it will drive economic progress, improve health indicators, and enhance global and national security. Telecommunications Secretary K. Rajaraman said India sees telecommunications as the greatest tool for economic and social inclusion, stating: “Therefore, it is very important to harness technology to its advantage. ‘ said. The Indian government has taken many steps over the past few years to ensure that the benefits of technology flow to the “bottom of the pyramid,” Rajaraman added. He said the satellite broadband service could start sometime next year. “So we already have groups for OneWeb and we gave them a preliminary license. We also have another license from the Jio platform. We expect to have a pretty good and robust network with all three solutions that can serve every part of the country,” said the Secretary of Communications. In the coming months and years, the technology will become affordable and integrated for users. “It is therefore very important that as we move up the technology chain, standards are guaranteed…to realize this principle of affordability, inclusivity and at the same time move forward in the form of much better features and capabilities. It is very important to do…Therefore, we believe that there is a great opportunity for all of us, especially India and the United States, to work together in international fora, including the ITU, where all these standards are discussed… said Rajaraman. For 2.6 billion people in the digital age, today’s figures are “the world’s shame.” ”…In this age of 5G and 6G, numbers like this cannot exist on this planet and say very badly about how the technology works. He said that promoting a cooperative approach and that all nations must join hands in the development of technology, otherwise “technology can never serve the purpose of all nations.” . to different parts of society around the world. ”

