Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Preview and Pre-Order Details





Amazon is ready to boost productivity as well as entertainment with its new Fire Max 11 tablet. The company’s thinnest, largest and most powerful tablet to date, the Fire Max 11 features an 11-inch screen and an array of upgraded features and accessories, including an optional magnetic keyboard and stylus, making it ideal for business users. more attractive to Starting at just $230, it’s also a pretty good deal.

The new tablet is Amazon’s first foray into larger sizes and fits in with the trends the company has seen since the pandemic, according to Kevin Keith, vice president of product management and marketing.

Looking back in 2019, the majority of our business was in 7″ devices, now it’s in 8″ and 10″ devices. In fact, our 10-inch segment has more than doubled in the last two years, he says. Additionally, the move to use Fire tablets for video calling, email, and general multitasking has forced Amazon to reconsider its smaller size.

We got a sneak peek at the new Fire Max 11 at one of Amazon’s New York headquarters, but we’ll be getting it soon for a full hands-on review. Here’s what you need to know right now about the biggest tablet since the original Fire launched 11 years before him.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the largest and most powerful tablet the company has ever released. We love its landscape ratio, ultra-light weight, slim silhouette, and design focused on productivity features like video calling and email.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Pre-Orders and Availability

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is available for pre-order starting today for $230 and is expected to ship in June. You can choose between 64GB or 128GB of storage and combine it with the integrated keyboard case ($90) and Made for Amazon stylus pen ($35) for bundle pricing starting at $330. A new slim cover that doubles as a stand is also available for $50.

Amazon claims its Fire tablet is the second best-selling tablet after the iPad, and the new product will allow it to compete with other popular hybrid tablets, such as Microsoft’s popular Surface 2-in-1 device. want to compete. But what Amazon understands is value, and with Fire Max 11 starting at just $230, it’s definitely a bargain when compared to rivals like the $329 iPad. And with the back and housing made out of aluminum, this large tablet also happens to be the lightest on Amazon at just over a pound.

We didn’t get a chance to play it ourselves, but it’s a solid spec for anyone looking to combine business with fun. The 11-inch rectangular screen covered with tempered glass is intended for landscape use and features 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) and 410 nits of brightness. It features 8-megapixel front and rear cameras with 1080p HD video recording and rear autofocus, as well as fingerprint recognition for quick unlocking. Keith claims that with a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor and his 4GB of memory, the Fire Max 11 will run 50% faster than any product the company has ever shipped.

Amazon also claims the Fire Max 11 will get you around 14 hours of battery life, but again, you won’t know until you get your hands on it. Other useful features include dual Dolby Atmos speakers and a USB-C port for external audio. It’s Wi-Fi 6 enabled, has built-in Bluetooth, and comes with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage.

Of course, to bring this into the 2-in-1 space, you’ll need to add a keyboard case that magnetically connects to the tablet, similar to the Microsoft Surface. You can buy the case alone ($90) or bundle the Fire Max 11 and Amazon Stylus Pen ($35) for $330, saving you about $25.

Is there one downside? While we appreciate that the Amazon Appstore has high security standards, heavy Google users won’t go to the Google Play Store to download Google apps unless they can figure out how to sideload them. You’ll notice that you can’t download the app suite. You can always integrate Gmail into Amazon’s email client, but nothing native. But Microsoft users can easily download Office, so that’s fine.

Of course, Amazon’s Fire OS brings fun to modern tablets and gives you access to all the apps in the Amazon Appstore. Of course, it’s not just Prime Video, but popular entertainment apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.

Keith also thinks users will appreciate Amazon’s content recommendations, which use machine learning to push apps they think they’ll like.

Because our customers have so much entertainment on our devices, with millions of titles and movies, it’s like an endless ocean of different content, he says. From now on, you’ll see recommendations here, not just from us, but from Netflix, Disney+, and more. So we worked with our partners to make sure it wasn’t just Amazon content. We have all the content you need, regardless of the service.

Another important piece of this puzzle is Amazon Luna. Amazon Luna allows you to stream famous video games to virtually any screen via the cloud, greatly enhanced with the addition of Fortnite. So the Fire Max 11 also lets you take all your favorite games with you without clogging up your memory (although it also has his SD card slot just in case).

Other interesting features include split-screen mode for easy multitasking, always-on Alexa, and access to smart home controls. I also like the ability to switch to tablet mode. Like the latest Google Pixel tablets, you can put it anywhere and use it as a smart display when it’s not in someone’s hands.

Amazon’s latest addition to its Fire tablet line puts the Fire Max 11 firmly in the 2-in-1 category if you decide to add optional accessories like an integrated keyboard case with kickstand ($90). . If not, it still seems like a bargain for a standalone tablet starting at $230.

We haven’t tried that pace yet, but Amazon has been identified as a strong contender for a lower-priced, more productive tablet (the company is already making a great choice for those on a tight budget). (choose the best tablet). People investing in Fire OS probably don’t think so. Think twice before clicking “Add to Cart”. For the rest, time will tell if Amazon can keep up with business users who have already invested in other devices.

