Google Killer Killing: Neeva and the Limits of Privacy as a Philosophy





Well, it was fast.

Less than two years after hitting the world with all sorts of provocative promises, the search startup that sought to persuade people to pay for a privacy-focused alternative to Google has opened its doors. trying to close

Founded by two former Google execs, Neeva, a hot topic in the tech world, quietly announced over the weekend that it will be shutting down next week. From the announcement:

We have found that building a search engine is one thing, and convincing regular users of the need to switch to a better option is quite another. From the unnecessary hassle required to change default search settings to the challenges in getting people to understand the difference between search engines and browsers, user acquisition has been really hard. Contrary to popular belief, convincing users to pay for a better experience is actually a lot less difficult than getting them to try a new search engine in the first place. was.

These headwinds and a different economic environment have made it clear that there is no longer a path to building a sustainable business in consumer search. As a result, in the coming weeks, we will be shutting down neeva.com and our consumer search product to move to new areas of focus.

There are indications that Neeva’s new focus may include selling the underlying technology to a database software company called Snowflake. According to the website The Information, the company has now signed a letter of intent to acquire Neeva, with the goal of providing Snowflake’s customers with a more effective way to ‘search’ for its products. It is to turn it into a mere function to do.[ing] For information on internal documents and data. ”

In any field, competition is good for the end user, but it’s always disappointing to see promising new challengers quit. But in this case, I can’t help but wonder if there’s a broader message to consider about Neeva’s core purpose and core pitch to online search consumers.

Presentation of Neeva and Pure Privacy

If you’ve never used Neeva, statistically speaking, the service’s main selling point and raison d’etre was not to provide a privacy-focused, ad-free, Google-like search experience. is highly sexual. It costs $6 a month to get that privilege.

This model is laudable enough, and has certainly influenced the current marketing-driven frenzy around privacy, and Google’s efforts in that area in particular. And that’s exactly what makes this service failure so compelling.

To put it in context, Neeva’s main pitch revolved around the fact that Capital-P offers privacy in a way Google doesn’t. So, you, the judicious appraiser of the best technology, should find it worth enough to be willing to pay six shellfish a month for it.

Sounds great on the surface, right? I mean, it’s true. Who doesn’t want even more privacy or wants their data to be swallowed by big tech monsters and shared with the highest bidders?

But that’s where the problems with the Neeva model begin. In fact, in contrast to the misleading marketing campaigns constructed by companies trying to profit from such messages, Google has done nothing shady or particularly problematic with the data. By and large, the problem is more theoretical than practical.

We’ve talked before about Google’s perception of privacy and its realities. Competitors want you to believe that the search giant is handing out our most sensitive data to those who pay for it, but what’s really happening is that Google is giving users It’s just that you’re exploiting your search and web browsing activity to develop private information. Profiles of your interest. Your profile determines which ads you see on the web in a completely programmatic and privacy-friendly way.

Importantly, Google only uses such data internally and as part of our automated systems. This allows us to programmatically select advertisements that may be relevant and interesting to you based on what you have viewed over time. This is because rather than simply delivering random ads that have nothing to do with what the user is interested in, such untargeted ads are (a) of little interest to the user and potentially It is less likely to help and (b) much less conditionally effective. of their performance. For the second point, yes. The company does this to generate revenue and allow Google to function as a business without charging fees for various core services.

In my experience, most people respond similarly when presented with a more realistic and less sensationalist view of Google’s actual business model. “Oh, I see. Then it’s fine.”

Niva’s story feels like a case study of how far people can get outraged over a certain philosophical injustice and the trumped-up rage against targeted advertising. Getting them to change their habits and actually start paying as part of that is another thing.

And there lies the problem.

Privacy Issues as a Philosophy

Since the end of 2020, when the service was in pre-release state, I explored Neeva several times during that journey. The idea of ​​a more “premium” search experience always sounded appealing to me. And I agree with her 100%. We pay for services that are worth it, but philosophical considerations aside, we couldn’t find much more meaningful value in what her Neeva offers than what we already get from Google.

In general, the results we got from Neeva ranged from comparable to slightly worse than the ones we got from Google when it came to finding what we actually needed. Overall, the service did not transform anything or make any meaningful difference. Its main purpose is to address the invisible concept of “privacy” in search, and when it comes down to it, most people don’t actually let search engines serve ads based on your interests. It is not unreasonable to suspect that he concluded otherwise. It’s not so big a problem that you need to change your habits and spending drastically.

After all, if Neeva’s results aren’t significantly better than what you get from Google, what are you actually paying for? You’re taking advantage of Google services. You’re accepting less convenience and less connectivity with other services, but it’s hard to match at this point. Especially for those of us who live in that ecosystem, it’s just to know that searches aren’t algorithmic. Occasionally you see several ads about subjects that interest you?

Don’t get me wrong. Privacy is absolutely critical in protecting your personal data from apps and services that sell and share information in embarrassing ways (some of which may be built right into your phone’s software). Google’s fault). However, the alleged “problem” is simply that companies programmatically exploit your activity to display advertisements that are likely to be relevant to your interests and allow them to operate related services for free. , is that the value is provided by a paid alternative service, it’s a little more murky.

The concept of ‘privacy’ in that particular sense is still great for marketing and to infuriate people, but perhaps this is because outrage in scenarios like this is to the limit, giving people money. If you want people to pay you, it could be an indication on some small level. In order to deliver a product, you need to deliver something significantly better than it is in a truly practical sense, not just from a philosophical “but keep your privacy!” point of view. level.

With ChatGPT and Microsoft’s move to reshape its long-struggling Bing search engine around the concept of smarter search, we’re seeing this unfold before our very eyes. The actual results may still be questionable, but the idea of ​​a more conversational, AI-powered search product is at least sparking interest in Bing in some way that didn’t exist before. It is clear. What Microsoft is offering is something new, something different, and something that, at least for now, has a clear practical impact that Google’s search products can’t match.

Neeva has started integrating AI into its services in recent months, but it seemed like a predictable response rather than something about the service’s identity. Neeva’s core proposition and purpose still revolved around privacy considerations and ad agnosticism.

Maybe I’m reading too much into this. After all, Neeva is just one small service, and there are many reasons why it failed to spread. But I can’t help but think that the arc represents an interesting, albeit limited, proof of the effectiveness of Google’s business model. Marketing hype aside, people have a clear understanding of what the real, practical effects of targeted advertising are, and how the absence of ads has no meaningful impact on the experience. But if the alternative is a paid service with little consequent differentiation, beyond that one variable, the demand suddenly becomes less pressing.

Google is not invincible. All the hype surrounding ChatGPT today is a strong reminder of that. But on at least one level, Nieba’s story suggests that privacy alone may not be enough to convince people to jump off. This narrative could help reinforce broader marketing messages, such as those seen in Apple and its never-ending campaigns in the field. But when we isolate things to privacy alone, it becomes clear what the limits of that argument are and how much it forces people to act.

