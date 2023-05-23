Savant Systems, Inc. Acquires POMCube, Inc.





The transaction infuses Savant with scalable inverter and battery technology, adding to its smart energy expertise, intellectual property and customer base. A broad range of applications serving numerous end markets has strengthened our robust product platform for smart home and energy products. Only integrated smart home and energy solutions are controlled. With a single app, Savant is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless solution for solar installers and future Net Zero smart homes.

HYANNIS, Massachusetts, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Savant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in smart home and energy built on power storage and an award-winning patented flexible load management system announced today that it has acquired the company.Pom Cube Co., Ltd.

“As part of our vision to create a brighter life and a more sustainable world, we are continually working to improve our energy efficiency and independence towards net zero,” said Bob, CEO of Savant Systems. Madonna said. “Without smart power, no home can be truly intelligent. By enhancing our energy technology portfolio, we are taking another important step towards our goal of making every home smart.” was made.”

For nearly a decade, POMCube has been at the forefront of energy storage system (ESS) development and deployment. ESS helps promote clean energy use and provide battery backup for homes and commercial establishments across North America and Asia. From now on, POMCube will function under the Savant brand and management.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Savant Systems family and join their renowned culture of innovation,” said POMCube founder Andy Lee. “From day one, we set out to accelerate the energy transition with cutting-edge inverter and battery technology, and now, as part of Savant, we can extend our reach for greater impact.”

Savant enhances current power systems with newly acquired technology. The ultimate energy management solution, the Savant Power System complements any solar panel installation with whole house battery backup and load management. With a 7.5 kW to 125 kW expandable inverter and 10 kWh to 200 kWh LFP battery expandable battery storage, the solution can provide several days of power backup for homes of all sizes.

Savant’s intuitive software platform makes it easy to monitor, control and automate any circuit to optimize efficiency, reduce costs and maximize battery life. Thanks to our award-winning scene engine, energy mode can be activated at the touch of a button. Eco Mode, Storm Watch Mode, and Off-Grid Mode help homeowners be prepared for any scenario while prioritizing the use of stored energy and local generation to reduce reliance on the grid .

Savant Power System, along with Savant Smart Home and Savant’s GE Lighting’s vast lighting, entertainment, security and comfort portfolio, creates a category-defining whole-home automation solution controlled by a single app To do. This uniquely positions the company as a key partner that enables solar installers to provide seamless smart home and energy solutions to their customers and helps homeowners and builders build the net-zero smart homes of the future. is placed.

Complete Savant Power systems and components are eligible for tax credits and other government subsidies under the Inflationary Control Act (IRA). Savant is currently investigating opportunities to manufacture Savant inverters and backup batteries in the United States under current government programs.

For more information on Savant’s smart home and energy solutions, please visit savant.com/power.

About Savant Massachusetts-based Savant Systems, Inc. is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utilities and others. In partnership with Savant’s GE Lighting, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available through a network of thousands of leading retailers and certified integrators. I’m here. Designed to customize any space, Savant’s innovative solutions integrate all the key pillars of climate, lighting, entertainment, security and energy for any connected environment, in an intuitive, award-winning experience for iOS and Android Get the best integrated experience controlled by your own software. For more information, please visit savant.com.

