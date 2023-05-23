Google Wing drone launches to deliver everything from medicine to sushi





Virginia Town Begins Drone Delivery

Google affiliate Wing has begun a trial of drone parcel delivery in the town of Christiansburg, Virginia. (October 18th)

Denver In a first-of-its-kind delivery, a Google Wing electric drone dropped a package at Denver’s Coors Field baseball stadium, demonstrating the company’s autonomous squadron.

Google has invested heavily in drone delivery technology, delivering packages and sushi dinners to major cities in Australia every 25 seconds.

The new demonstration in Denver is the first delivery to a professional sports stadium, and the company said it chose Coors Field to showcase its drone flight capabilities in major U.S. cities. It also highlights companies such as Amazon and Walmart increasingly using drones instead of trucks to deliver lightweight goods.

“Our goal here is not to deliver beer or peanuts to stadium goers. Nothing compares to the experience of having peanuts thrown from a place.” “We are focused on more efficiently transporting small packages in miles instead of feet, complementing existing ground shipping methods.”

What is the current state of drone delivery in the United States?

Earlier this month, CNBC reported that Amazon’s Prime Air drone service had made only about 100 deliveries in the U.S. despite its December 2013 announcement to much fanfare. The service, which launched in the US last summer, was supposed to deliver packages weighing up to 100 grams. Within an hour he delivers £5 to a customer in Rockford, California.

In contrast, Google’s Wing says it has completed 300,000 commercial drone deliveries in the US, Europe and Australia. And Walmart said its three drone partners completed 6,000 deliveries in the U.S. last year. Zipline, one of Walmart’s partners, said it has made about 600,000 commercial drone deliveries in Africa to date, mostly for medical supplies.

Drone deliveries in the U.S. remain and are usually limited to specific areas, such as Dallas/Fort Worth suburbs, Hampton Beach, Virginia, and Christianburg. Walmart and his DroneUp vendor has delivery to 34 locations in his six states: Virginia, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Arkansas and Texas.

What are the main challenges in drone delivery?

Amazon, Google and Walmart are investing heavily in drone deliveries, but in some cases regulatory restrictions that prevent drones from flying unless they remain within the pilot’s line of sight make them difficult to operate in U.S. airspace. It turns out. Some experts say Wing and Walmart have been more successful because they focused on countries that would allow them to experiment and brought lessons back to the United States.

While road rules are generally clear and easily maneuvered by human drivers, drones can be programmed to avoid flying objects such as birds and medical helicopters, and to determine if the landing site is free of snow or pets. is needed. Moreover, drone deliveries are usually limited to light objects such as medicines and bread, but as the technology evolves, officials fear that large drones and heavy objects will hit unsuspecting people below. This is one reason.

Are drones really efficient?

Google Wing officials say customers who order a package of pasta will use more energy to prepare the food than it would to have it delivered by a drone. Airfoil drones contain both lift and propulsion propellers and are approximately two feet square. Like other delivery drones, the Wing Aircraft slowly lowers the package along the cable, then automatically unhooks and stows.

Wing said its drones are 10 times more efficient than electric vehicles and 50 times more efficient than gasoline vehicles. Wing envisions a near future where companies will have fleets of drones available that can deliver to customers instantly, returning to charging docks between flights.

