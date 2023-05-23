Google to pay $40 million for ‘deceptive and unfair’ location tracking practices





Here’s a case where Google agreed to pay $40 million as a result of disclosures related to location tracking issues.

Google will pay Washington state $39.9 million to end a lawsuit over its location-tracking practices that has been going on since last year. Google was accused by Attorney General Bob Ferguson of “misleading consumers.” From the AG press release:

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that Google will pay $39.9 million to the state of Washington as a result of the Attorney General’s lawsuit over misleading location-tracking practices. Google also plans to implement a series of court-ordered reforms to make location tracking settings more transparent.

In Ferguson’s lawsuit against Google, Ferguson alleged that consumers deceived them into believing that they could control how Google collected and used their location data. In practice, the consumer could not effectively stop his Google from collecting, storing and profiting from location data.

The lawsuit itself was announced in January 2022 and alleges that Google engaged in “many deceptive and unjust acts” to obtain user content for tracking. Practices highlighted include “hard-to-find” location preferences, misleading descriptions of location preferences, and “repeated nudging” to enable location preferences alongside incomplete disclosure of Google’s location data collection. It is included.

These practices were set in parallel with the huge profits Google makes from using consumer data to sell ads. Google made nearly $150 billion from ads in 2020, and the lawsuit noted that location data was a key component of those ads. According to the Attorney General:

(Google) has economic incentives to discourage users from withholding access to its data.

The location-based debate focuses on the discrepancies between what Google theoretically stores with location data turned off and what it actually retrieves.

When you enable a setting called ‘Location History’, as described in your account settings, Google may store your location information and provide ‘personalized maps, recommendations based on places you have visited, etc. will provide you”.

Google told users that if Location History was disabled, the company would continue to store their location information. For years, Google’s help page said, “If you turn off Location History, it won’t save where you’ve been.” That statement was wrong. For example, the company collects location data under a separate setting, ‘Web & App Activity’. This setting is “on” by default for all Google accounts.

The consent decree filed Wednesday means Google needs to be more transparent about tracking. The search engine giants will also need to provide more detailed information when geolocation technology is involved.

AG Ferguson said:

By denying Washington consumers the right to choose whether the company can track sensitive location data, Google deceived consumers about their privacy options and profited from doing so. Today’s resolution holds one of the most influential companies accountable for its unethical and illegal tactics.

Google has been under Ferguson-led legal action for some time now. Just last month, he partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice and a bipartisan group of attorneys general in an antitrust case aimed at breaking Google’s monopoly on display advertising. There have been other antitrust lawsuits in the space, with Google paying $423,659.76 in 2021 in connection with state campaign finance disclosure law violations.

It remains to be seen how these proposed changes will play out in the eyes of consumers. According to Android Central, “…the lack of federal law governing online privacy in the US forces state regulators to make ends meet with what they have.” Behind the scenes, Washington State University is making the most of that philosophy.

