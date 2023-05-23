Porsche Brings 911 GT3 Manthey Performance Kit to US





Porsche offers the Manthey Performance Kit for the 911 GT3 in the USA. This kit improves performance through various modifications to the GT3’s aerobits, braking system, suspension and overall car weight. The Mantai kit costs $57,300, but the choice of lightweight forged wheels adds an additional $15,500.

Porsche officially brings the Manthey Performance Kit to the Land of the Free for the first time. This kit has been available in Europe for most of the year, but unfortunately us Yankees have been left behind until now. American owners of the 992 generation 911 GT3 can now purchase a performance kit developed by Manthey.

The 911 GT3 itself is by no means a slouch. Porsche claims to have circumnavigated the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes. It’s certainly a very fast time, but I succeeded in shortening the GT3’s time of 6:55.737 with Mantai by 4.19 seconds.

Those extra seconds aren’t free, nor are they cheap for that matter. Purchasing and installing the kit will cost the owner $57,300. A set of forged wheels that reduce unsprung weight by about 16 pounds is available for an additional $15,500 (about $1,000 per pound).

Very specific track time and weight savings aside, what else can you get for around $60,000? These are combined with improved aero elements underneath to increase downforce on the front axle. The swan-neck wing at the rear of the car has also grown and features a gurney flap to keep the rear end firmly on the pavement.

With the Mantai kit, the GT3’s rear diffuser is also larger and made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The same goes for the “aero disc” on the rear wheel. The kit adds his 4-way adjustable coilover suspension jointly developed by Porsche and Manthey. According to Porsche, the new set-up will increase his spring rate on the front axle by 10% and his on the rear axle by 7%. Braided steel brake lines are also added to the Manthey kit, with the option of adding racing brake pads. Like his regular GT3, the Mantai model can be fitted with 20-inch or 21-inch forged wheels and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

This kit is currently available through Manthey Authorized Porsche Dealers. As of June 2023, potential customers and general enthusiasts will be able to see the difference between his standard GT3 and Mantai-equipped cars. For $1675, the driver will have the chance to compare the two versions at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta or Los Angeles.

