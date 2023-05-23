Halmar, Schiavone Complete $370 Million DC Area Subway Project





The newest station in the Washington, DC-area subway system opened last week in Alexandria, Virginia.

Built by global contractors Hulmar and Schiavone, the $370 million Potomac Yards station is located between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Braddock Road stations on the Metrorail Blue and Yellow lines. position.

Potomac Yard will be Metro’s 98th station and the second refueling station to be built between existing stations, according to a press release.

The addition of the station will strengthen connectivity with Alexandria, which has seen significant population growth and new development in the last few decades, according to the release. Immediately adjacent to and north of the station are new developments that are a mix of retail, residential and commercial developments, including the new Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

According to the Alexandria Times, work on the project began in August 2018, with a planned completion date of 2022 postponed last year due to unexpected construction conditions on the site. According to the newspaper, construction workers discovered soil problems affecting the structural stability of the ground beneath the tracks, creating the need for a remediation plan.

The approximately 100,000-square-foot project includes two 800-foot long platforms, an entrance pavilion, multiple footbridges and bicycle bridges, power upgrades for six other stations, a new AC switchgear room, and a new metro line running through. Includes realignment of rail tracks. According to Halimar, the station.

The station was funded through state grants, loans, and community funds, as well as tax revenues generated by new developments planned in the Potomac Yards area and donations from developers.

An early adopter of the LEED for Transit Stations pilot program, the station is aiming for Gold Level certification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.constructiondive.com/news/halmar-schiavone-virginia-potomac-yard-metro-station-project/650982/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos