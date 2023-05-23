Microsoft M365 Copilot AI Assistant Integrates with Third-Party Apps





Microsoft will enable customers to connect Microsoft 365 Copilot to other applications via plugin integrations, enabling generative AI assistants to effectively access data from thousands of third-party software tools, the company said today. announced at the Build developer conference.

Announced in March, AI Assistant uses OpenAIs ChatGPT-4 Large Language Model (LLM) to automate processes for Word, Outlook, Teams, and other apps in the M365 suite. In recent weeks, Microsoft has continued to add new ways for customers to access his Copilot across his M365 app, expanding his private preview to 600 companies.

The “new plugin extension” essentially acts as a bridge between Copilot and other software companies access, making a wider range of data available to AI assistants. This may include internal applications and third-party tools built within your organization.

Simply put, the plug-in is the connection between the copilot and the rest of the digital world, according to Frank X. Shaw, chief communications officer at Microsoft, before the Build event. said in the briefing held.

With the addition of the plugin, M365 Copilot moves from Microsoft’s product strategy to a platform strategy, said Ritu Jyoti, group vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Research Group. Think of Microsoft 365 Copilot as the OS of the future. A plugin is a tool for a company or his ISV to participate in the new ecosystem being built. “

Adam Preset, vice president analyst for Gartner’s Digital Workplaces, said adding a plug-in to Copilot will allow users to get their work done without switching between apps. The move is also good for Microsoft.

Other productivity application vendors may want to shift employee attention away from Microsoft and into their own applications. “It becomes even more difficult when applications such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook are already central to work in some organizations,” he said.

According to Microsoft, companies that join M365 Copilot early access customers will have access to 50 plugins built by software vendors like Atlassian, Adobe, ServiceNow and Mural, with thousands more to come in the coming months. Inn will be available.

Many developers will be asked to jump on the bandwagon so that their applications remain part of this AI story and remain visible, Preset said.

As more plugins are created, he argued, the usefulness of individual integrations will become more important than product breadth. How good will your plugin be? Expect quality plugins with really deep features and functionality. Otherwise, people complaining about shallow plug-ins with limited usefulness will end up just context-switching to different applications as they do today, Preset said.

Microsoft says there are various ways to integrate the M365 Copilot into other apps. First, the OpenAI plugin format will allow AI software vendors’ ChatGPT chatbots to integrate with external apps. At Build, Microsoft is using OpenAI, a partially owned announced that it will adopt the same open plugin standard as product.

According to Microsoft, other ways to connect Copilot plugins are via Teams messaging extensions and Power Platform connectors.

Developers who have already built integrations with the Microsoft ecosystem, such as Teams messaging extensions and Power Platform connectors, will find that those integrations automatically work as plugins, enabling users to access thousands of line-of-business plugins from day one. and ISV plugins, said Jyoti. .

Among other announcements at Build, Microsoft said the M365 Copilot will be natively integrated into the Edge web browser.

Combined with Edge, Microsoft 365 Copilot is even more intuitive by providing better answers according to the context of what you’re looking at in your browser, Lindsay Kubasik, group product manager for Edge Enterprise, said Tuesday. said in a blog post. For example, while looking at a file his colleague shared, you can ask, “What are the key takeaways from this document?”

Microsoft also announced a new Copilot for Windows 11.

Microsoft’s newest AI assistant, Windows Copilot, can access information from context across Bing Chat, Bing Search data, and Windows 11 apps.

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay said in a blog post that Windows is the first PC platform to offer customers centralized AI assistance. Windows Copilot can be accessed directly from the Windows 11 taskbar via the Copilot icon. It works similarly to Microsoft’s Bing Chat, allowing users to ask questions in natural language and tell AI assistants to rewrite or summarize written content.

Windows Copilot will be available in preview for Windows 11 in June, according to Microsoft.

