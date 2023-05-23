Ursa Major Wins Air Force Contract for Hypersonic Space Launch Engine





WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Colorado-based propulsion company Ursa Major a contract to complete two engines for space and hypersonic launches.

Under the agreement, the company will continue development of the 200,000-pound-thrust space-launch Alloway engine, which Ursa Major announced in June 2022. According to a company press release, the Alloway will replace the Russian-made RD series engines. This is a reusable liquid oxygen and methane staged combustion engine for medium and heavy rockets, and the company plans to conduct his high temperature combustion tests in 2025.

The deal also includes building and testing a prototype Draper engine for hypersonic launches, which is the latest addition to Ursa Majors’ current lineup of three engine models. The company already has a 5,000-pound-thrust Hadley engine for hypersonic launches and is currently being certified for use by the Department of Defense under an Air Force contract in August 2022. Draper will continue this research, but will replace a mixture of liquid oxygen and kerosene with another liquid propellant, hydrogen peroxide, which is more storable, to make reusable engines safer from more locations. will be able to drive to

According to Ursa Major’s statement regarding the award, the deal will allow the company to build a dedicated test stand for the Draper and perform high-temperature combustion testing of the engine within 12 months.

The company and the Air Force did not disclose the amount of the contract. A spokesperson for Ursa Major characterized it as an eight-figure deal.

Sean Phillips, director of rocket propulsion at AFRL, said Ursa Major will continue to be a key partner to AFRL as it builds hypersonic capabilities and eliminates the Americas’ reliance on foreign propulsion systems for launches. said in the company’s news release.

Ursa Major founder and CEO Joe Laurienti told Defense News in an interview this spring that the military is pursuing hypersonic missiles and anti-hypersonic defenses, but they said it had not yet fully considered the overall infrastructure necessary to support its objectives. Air targets are needed for tracking and interception exercises, a hypersonic testbed is needed to develop various sensors and support equipment for hypersonic weapons, and hypersonic missiles, Laurienti said. It is said that training missiles will also be necessary to train the pilots.

That’s where Ursa Major and its products, which focus on liquid propellants rather than solid rocket motors, can play the biggest role.

Laurienti said liquid engines have better performance than solid rocket motors, but are more difficult to handle and store. Development of the Draper engine approached the ideal balance between the two technologies. As a liquid engine, it supports high-speed, long-range, and maneuverable flight while also being safe enough to be flown on the wing of an airplane or stowed. on the ship.

This combination will be crucial as the United States builds air targets capable of simulating threats ranging from Russian hypersonic missiles to Chinese cruise missiles to North Korean and Iranian ballistic missiles.

He also notes that liquid engines can be recharged and reused, but Ursa Major also uses additive manufacturing to keep costs down, so the engines are cheap enough to be shot down and destroyed during live-fire testing if necessary. He also said that it means that

Ursa Major will build a fourth test stand for the Draper engine at its headquarters in Bertudo, Colorado, as part of a May 2023 contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory. (Photo of Ursa Major constellation)

Ursa Major has signed a contract with hypersonic testing firm Stratolaunch to conduct what Laurienti says is the first-ever private hypersonic flight in the United States later this year. With this combination, Stratolaunch has created a reusable, cruise-missile-like testbed that customers can use to test their electronics. Ursa Major is providing the engine to propel the testbed to hypersonic speeds.

Laurienti said the company is looking at other industry combinations like this and hopes it can address what Ursa Major calls propulsion challenges for the private sector interested in hypersonic flight. He said he was.

But Ursa Major also sees potential business opportunities with the military. Laurienti said the Air Force and Navy have purchased and used more than 5,000 AQM-37 air-launched supersonic targets over the decades. He said services companies are now looking to replenish their stockpiles and upgrade from supersonic to hypersonic, which could put the company at the table following the latest engine awards. explained.

