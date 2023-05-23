It’s about time Apple released a major upgrade for iPhone users





Apple iPhone 14. When will iOS 17 be released?

David Phelan

We’re less than two weeks away from Apple hosting its next WWDC event directly at Apple Park in Cupertino. It will begin at 10am PT on Monday, June 5th. Along with other software platforms, the new MacBook Air and, most of all, the exciting new mixed reality headset, CEO Tim Cook and his team reveal what software will be on board. Not just the iPhone 15, but the millions of current iPhones as well.

We don’t know exactly what iOS 17 will include, but what we do know is that the first release will be the biggest update since the original iOS 16 release, with bigger changes than any updates since.

So when can we see new software and download it to our iPhone?

If you are a developer

You don’t have to wait that long. By the way, congratulations. As usual, it will take mere days, or even hours, before my developer account will have access to the software that was announced on Monday, June 5th. That’s probably the day we see the first developer betas.

New this year is that you can’t download it unless you’re a paying developer. No more searching for and accessing profiles from the internet.

If you want public beta

Sorry, it’s still early than the general release, but it’s going to be a little longer. Last year, the waiting time was a little longer than usual. After the development beta on June 6th, the public beta took place five weeks after his on July 11th. In other years, the period between development betas and public betas was even shorter, just three weeks or a few days.

My guess is that this year the public beta will go live either on Monday 26th June or Monday 3rd July or so. Of course it could be a little off like last year, but I think that’s the most likely.

If you are a normal general sale type person

Then we have to wait until September. period.

The timing here will be determined by the iPhone 15 launch date, which, to be honest, probably isn’t set yet. I think the announcement will be on Tuesday, September 12th, but it is also scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th or Wednesday, September 6th. So the software will probably hit general release around Thursday 14th September or Thursday 21st September.

In fact, on either day, you’ll get a lot of notifications from Apple at the iPhone launch event.

Which should I choose?

If you don’t want to pay the $99 developer fee, you have the choice of public beta or general release. That means you have to wait about a month and a half, or about three months. Choose what you like.

