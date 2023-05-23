Cohesity RAG Large Language Models Delivered via Google Cloud – Blocks and Files





Cohesity Announces Enhanced Google Cloud Partnership for Large Language Model (LLM) Access, Adds Proprietary AI Technology to Improve LLM Execution, and Announces Details of Expanded Data Security Alliance Did.

The three announcements were made at Cohesity’s three-day Catalyst virtual conference. The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) element focuses on using generative AI to better explore data content across your organization by integrating Cohesitys Data Cloud services with GCP’s Vertex AI.

Sanjay Poonen

Cohesity CEO and President Sanjay Poonen said: To apply generative AI transformatively, enterprises need to be able to easily derive rapid insights from their data using state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art AI/ML models.

Google, which announced the Palm 2 LLM at Google IO earlier this month, could help supply them.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: Vertex AI is one of the best platforms for building, deploying, managing and scaling ML models, and Cohesity joins our growing open ecosystem to help more customers derive value from their data through AI. Excited to be able to pull it off. Combining Cohesity’s superior data security and management capabilities with Google Cloud’s powerful generative AI and analytics capabilities will give customers greater insight into their backup and archive data.

GCP Vertex AI Workbench is a set of services for creating AI/ML models. It is a platform or framework for data scientists to deploy machine learning models, ingest data, and analyze results through dashboards. Users of varying AI/ML experience levels can access a common set of tools spanning data analytics, data science, and machine learning.

Cohesity and Google believe their joint customers will be able to gain “human readable” insight into the data they protect and manage on the Cohesity platform. Poonen claimed that Cohesity offers incredible search through built-in indexing and has robust security protocols to keep data private. Chatbots provide an easier way to search for Cohesity content.

Cohesity Turing and RAG

Turing is Cohesity’s unique set of non-generative AI/ML capabilities and technologies, integrated into the data cloud. They include:

Ransomware anomaly detection: Modeling and data entropy detection can be used to see anomalies in ingested data and provide early warning of hidden threats. Threat Intelligence: Provides curated and curated threat feeds used in conjunction with machine learning models to detect threats. Data Classification: Ensure your organization can identify the most sensitive data and its location. Predictive capacity planning: Predict capacity utilization based on previous capacity utilization and includes a what-if simulator.

Cohesity is adding Search Augmented Generation (RAG) AI model workflows to Turing to help customers gain deeper insights and discoveries from their data, and find content in petabytes of data faster. It is said that it will be The company has applied for patents in this area. According to Cohesity’s blog, RAG allows LLM to generate more knowledgeable, diverse and relevant responses, making it a more efficient approach to fine-tuning such models.

Cohesity does not develop its own LLM. Instead, we want LLM to be more efficient when exploring the Cohesity dataset. Think faster, better, more powerful search. Poonen has consulted with Microsoft on the matter. A video will help you set up the RAG scene.

The blog says: The search augmented response generation platform being developed by Cohesity accepts user- or machine-driven input such as questions and queries. That input is then tokenized with a few extracted keywords and used to filter petabytes of corporate backup data to a smaller subset of data. Then, from among those documents or objects, select the expressions that are most relevant to the user’s or machine’s query. The results are packaged into a language model (such as GPT4) along with the original query to provide context-aware answers. This innovative approach ensures that the responses generated are not only knowledgeable, but also diverse and relevant to your company’s domain-specific content.

Specifically: Using RAG on company-specific datasets eliminates the need for customers to perform costly fine-tuning and initial training to teach a language model what to say. With RAG, every query always has up-to-date and relevant context.

The Cohesity RAG should be available in the near future, but no specific date has been given.

DSA development

Cohesity DSA members include BigID, Cisco, CyberArk, Mandiant, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, PwC UK, Qualys, Securonix and Splunk. Recent new members are Netskope, ServiceNow and Zscaler. Cohesity provided a new integration with ServiceNow and an updated integration with Tenable.

ServiceNow: ServiceNow Security Operations provides closed-loop detection and response to ransomware attacks through SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) integration and workflow creation through IT service management (ITSM) products. Customers can access and respond to threats based on their potential business impact. Tenable: Updated Tenable integration provides greater scalability, faster scanning of snapshots, and proactive use of improved vulnerability scanning as part of cyber resilience best practices. I was. Tenable Powers Cohesitys CyberScan Capabilities.

