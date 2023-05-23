CQQQ ETF: Innovation and geopolitics on the other side of the seesaw





Dakku

China has one of the world’s largest technology sectors and could become a powerhouse as new opportunities for innovation continue to emerge. China also has the fastest developing global market for emerging digital technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. Therefore, China-based tech names could generate plentiful cash flows in the coming period as digitization drains labor and daily life.

Investors, especially foreign investors, may still want to consider how geopolitical tensions could limit their ability to reap the benefits of technological innovation in China. China currently has complicated relationships with the United States, Taiwan and others. Such relationships are volatile and can easily deteriorate, which could pose additional risks to the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ). Therefore, I rate this ETF as Sell.

China’s move away from its zero-corona policy is fueling competition in technology just as it has done so in search of momentum and innovation. CQQQ allows investors to be exposed to a large number of stocks instead, providing an extra cushion so they don’t have to worry about which companies will sink or swim. But investors may still want to consider how stringent regulation and censorship could hurt the profitability of tech companies investing in ETFs.

strategy

CQQQ tracks FTSE China with a 25% technical cap NR USD index and uses a full replication methodology. The fund therefore tracks every security in the underlying index. The ETF’s benchmark also has no diversification requirements, allowing greater investment in fewer stocks, even though the index includes over 130 stocks. As we discussed in our possession analysis, this aspect likely contributes to his CQQQ top weight.

Possession analysis

The ETF invests primarily in technology, and to a lesser extent in telecoms and the consumer cycle. These three sectors and a barely noticeable appearance from industry make up his CQQQ.

looking for alpha

The majority of CQQQ’s holdings are located in Hong Kong and Mainland China, which together represent over 90% of the total portfolio. Outside of China, this ETF also represents Ireland and Singapore, but to a much smaller extent.

ETF.com

The ETF’s top holdings account for 58% of the fund’s total holdings, with the top two holdings alone accounting for more than 20%.

looking for alpha

Therefore, CQQQ can be considered very top-heavy. Investors may rely heavily on a handful of stocks for most of their movements and also want to assess whether they will bear the brunt of a downturn during an economic downturn.

Red Flags: CQQQ Expenses Not Matching Momentum Beware

The cost of this ETF is quite high at 0.70%. At the same time, CQQQ’s performance has not been particularly strong or stable over the past few years.

looking for alpha

The ETF has struggled so far this year. Meanwhile, investors continue to pay hefty premiums just for the ETF to fall incessantly. While past declines do not preclude the possibility of subsequent recovery, investors may need to consider the premium they may pay for such risk.

currency risk

For non-Chinese investors, this ETF may offer quality geographic exposure. However, CQQQ can also pose similar currency risks. Taking the people of the United States as an example, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Chinese yuan has fluctuated considerably over the past few years.

Google Finance

This volatility is largely the result of geopolitical tensions, trade volatility, and political and economic instability on both sides. Investors may therefore need to consider this additional risk when dabbling in the Chinese market.

China’s Growing Tech Market: Can CQQQ Match It?

China’s information technology sector is expected to grow significantly by the end of the 2010s. At a CAGR of around 10%, this market could see him surpass $100 billion in revenue by the end of his decade.

politician

Given that IT is the most representative segment in CQQQ, future growth in this area could provide an opportunity for this ETF to generate more returns in the future.

Much of China’s medium- to long-term technological development may revolve around digitization. As seen in the chart below, his spending on digital transformation could reach almost $700 million by 2026.

china internet watch

As society and the workforce continue to capitalize on digital trends, many companies in CQQQ are likely to see enhanced cash flow. The amount of cash in circulation in China’s tech sector is likely to increase, but there are still questions about whether CQQQ can get away with this cash. As we will see in the next section, the lackluster performance of this ETF does not match the hype surrounding China’s lucrative economic restart and the evolution of the tech sector.

Tech Sector: China vs. USA

Although the outlook for China’s tech sector is improving, it may still be difficult for CQQQ to gain the same momentum as the sector. This could increase the profitability of similar US funds in future periods. For example, this ETF lacks stability and profitability when compared to its US-based alternative, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ).

Data from YCharts

Clearly, CQQQ can occasionally reach higher heights than QQQ, but these bursts of momentum are short-lived. As you can see in the chart below, this ETF has performed very poorly against QQQ so far this year.

Data from YCharts

CQQQ vibrates much more violently than QQQ. Additionally, continued political and economic instability within China could increase the volatility of this ETF in the long run.

looking for alpha

Geopolitical Concerns China and the United States: Technology Race

The ongoing technology race between China and the United States now has China leading in most respects. AI continues to be a hot topic for him in 2023, making this race primarily AI-focused. Other areas of competition include, but are not limited to, electric vehicle battery technology and solar panels. China’s lead may mean more cash flow for Chinese tech companies, but it could also cause adverse geopolitical repercussions between the two countries.

China and Taiwan: Threats of Invasion Looming

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would wreak havoc on the semiconductor supply chain and could destabilize the entire tech industry. Potential reasons for aggression include, but are not limited to, sovereignty, nationalism, and security concerns. This could threaten China’s tech sector, as many technology systems now rely heavily on semiconductors. Moreover, the conflict could exacerbate political instability and prompt international sanctions, which could further destabilize and unreward China’s assets.

Conclusion

China’s developing tech and digital technology sector could become even more profitable in the future, especially as opportunities to profit from AI are constantly emerging. But I believe this outlook is just a ray of hope amidst China’s political and economic instability and various geopolitical dilemmas. For CQQQ, I believe the threat outweighs the opportunity. Therefore, I rate this ETF as Sell.

