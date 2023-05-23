Best Tech Deals for Artists during Amazon Game Week – ARTnews.com





Amazon Gaming Week runs Monday, May 22nd through Sunday, May 28th. In other words, Amazon offers deals on a variety of gaming gadgets, including computer peripherals, computer hardware, games (of course), and more. Even if you’re not a gamer, artists will find useful equipment at bargain prices. He shares three discounted technology products that are suitable for studios as well as games.

Dell 34 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Buy: Dell 34 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor $399.99

Amazon

One of the great things about these extra-wide gaming monitors from Dell is that there’s plenty of room on the screen for all your software and computer program screens to use and position. is. Whether you’re working with multiple programs simultaneously, editing video content, or viewing layouts comfortably, this space-saving 34-inch curved computer monitor might just be what you need. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) and features ultra-thin three-sided bezels, all of which “minimize distractions,” says Dell. It also uses vertical alignment technology to deliver deeper blacks for superior contrast. All in all, a very well-made, easy-to-setup computer monitor that helps artists and graphic designers be more productive and organized.

Acer Swift X 14″ Laptop

Buy: Acer Swift X 14 Inch Laptop $799.99

Amazon

The Acer Swift X is a very good 14-inch laptop for artists on the go, even if you’re not into gaming. It’s small and compact and weighs just over 3 pounds. But where this model really stands out is its power. It runs on AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with Zen 3 core architecture to help you complete your tasks quickly and easily. It comes with 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 512GB SSD (for computer internal storage), 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology, and features Bluetooth 5.2. It also features a biometric fingerprint reader (used with Windows Hello) for secure login. USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP support, headphone/microphone input jack and more. So, if you have a lot to do, from updating websites to working on spreadsheets to using your favorite word processing program, this Acer laptop has great performance to get everything done with plenty of time to spare. will demonstrate. .

AmazonBasics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card

Buy: AmazonBasics microSDXC Memory Card $10.50

Amazon

It’s easy to overlook how important memory cards are. . . Until the card you are using runs out of space and you have no more cards to add. That’s why this 128GB microSDXC card is a smart purchase. It can be used with many devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, GoPro or other action cameras to reliably capture all your photos, audio and video clips. The good thing about this Amazon memory card is that it’s already pretty cheap even before the discount. However, this week there is an additional 15% discount. So buy one or two so that you always have enough storage for your multimedia files, from installation views to video clips.

