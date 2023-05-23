Final Cut Pro for iPad Review 1: Smooth, Fast, and Affordable





Final Cut Pro for iPad on iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

David Phelan

Creating and editing videos on your iPad has never been easier thanks to iMovie, a simple, effective and free app. But maybe you want something more advanced, more capable? I needed something like Final Cut Pro, so I moved to Macuntil.

You can now use Final Cut Pro on some iPads, especially those with M1 or M2 processors. The 5th and 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch, the 3rd and 4th generation iPad Pro 11-inch, and the 5th generation iPad Air. Must be running iPadOS 16.4 or later.

The new software also comes with a new monthly payment method instead of a one-time payment. This is a great way for regular users to get the most out of it, as they can cancel at any time.

Final Cut Pro for iPad.

David Phelan

The software can be easily downloaded from the App Store. Once loaded, you can choose between monthly or yearly subscriptions. The monthly fee is $4.99 and the yearly fee is $49. However, in both cases there is a 1-month free trial.

Switching a very popular and effective program from one platform (Mac) to another (iPad) could have been a challenge. Mac fans may have been perplexed as to whether it resembled the Mac version too much or not enough.

After all, Apple has come up with something you can recognize without being too familiar. Apple has crafted this to be easy to understand even for iMovie enthusiasts. The top left of the live window, the top right of the source material (called project media), and the space for the content in use are all below it. Logical and similar to iMovie, but more sophisticated.

That’s the point. Apple created an interface designed to make iMovie touch-first. You can drag and drop items with just a finger press. The Apple Pencil allows for greater precision, and another level of precision is provided by one of the all-new elements not found in the Mac version: the jog wheel.

The jog wheel in the iPad version of Final Cut Pro.

David Phelan

It appears imperceptibly on the right edge of the display until it transforms into a semicircle when touched. Once it appears, you can use your finger or pencil to swipe back and forth by fractions of seconds or frames.

You can make it even more versatile if you want. For example, you can attach the Magic Keyboard to your tablet, position the display at a comfortable angle, press the tab bar to play or pause, and lean back with your fingers to interact.

A touch interface is very important and adds an intimacy that simply resting your finger on the touchpad doesn’t give you.

Once you’ve done the basics of selecting the clips you want, arranging them in order, and cutting them to fit, there are plenty of effects you can add.

Scene removal mask (on a very difficult and moving background indeed).

David Phelan

It’s like a scene removal mask that cuts out the background and leaves the subject. This is the theory, but in practice the content determines how well it works. At extremes, it can result in a rough-hewn effect that looks cool but is imperfect. Similarly, focus blur, which is intended to act like a bokeh effect, cannot be used in all situations. What’s even more fun is that you can add effects such as lines on top of your footage in real time.

Professional videographers will find a lot of useful stuff. Multiple cameras can shoot simultaneously, and the app can automatically sync them, making it easy to switch between camera angles.

Everything is smooth and seamless, reminding us that a processor more powerful than the M1 processor made this new version of Final Cut Pro possible. This is a very fast and responsive app.

And there is certainly a lot to discover. She’s been using the app for about a week and feels like she’s only scratched the surface. Thankfully, there are video tutorials to help beginners (anyone really).

The app and the iPad (such as the iPad Pro) are integrated, giving you a great level of control over the camera on your tablet. I’ve never really rated the iPad as a camera based solely on ergonomics, but I can’t deny that it’s very good at framing shots.

Apple’s skill here is to create something that is both intuitive and sophisticated at the same time. Pricing also influences this. This means that you can not only offer a high-performance and powerful program at a low price, but also be able to remove it at any time. Great for occasional users, but equally effective for full-time creators.

Final Cut Pro on iPad.

David Phelan

This new software makes working on the go fast and versatile (with keyboard, without keyboard, with pencil, or with just your fingers), as well as being extremely accessible and welcoming. There will be a huge number of people using this software and using this software because of the An app you never thought of using before.

