Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: Google’s cheap phone wins





Each new generation of Google’s Pixel A series smartphones comes with fewer compromises than its predecessor. That’s more true than ever with the $499 Pixel 7A. The price is strikingly similar to the $599 Pixel 7. After reviewing both smartphones, I am convinced that for most people he Pixel 7A is the best value.

Both phones run on Google’s Tensor G2 processor. That means you get basically the same performance and very similar photography and language translation features on both devices.

The biggest difference between the two on paper is the camera and its size, but in practice I could hardly tell the difference between the photos taken by both devices.

The only main reason I would choose the Pixel 7 over the 7A is if I prefer a slightly larger screen and can find a discounted price approaching the 7A. After testing both, let’s take a closer look at how the two phones compare.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A: Camera

The Pixel 7A’s camera (pictured) is very similar to the Pixel 7’s.

James Martin/CNET

Looking at the camera specs, you might think the Pixel 7A has a better setup. The Pixel 7’s main shooter has a 50-megapixel sensor, but it has a 64-megapixel main camera. The 7A also features a 13-megapixel ultrawide compared to the Pixel 7’s 12-megapixel ultrawide.

But resolution isn’t everything when it comes to taking great photos. Google says the Pixel 7’s camera sensor is larger and more light-sensitive, which should improve overall image quality. When I compared the two, I didn’t notice much of a difference. Both phones take great photos with vivid colors and sharp details. If you’re a casual photographer and just want a reliable camera for taking great pictures of your friends, family, vacations, and pets, the Pixel 7A is all you need.

See photo sample below.

Both phones have the same processor, so they share many of the same photo editing and shooting features. This includes Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Face Deblur, Photo Deblur, Magic Eraser, and Real Tones, Google’s technology for more accurate rendering of skin tones. Both can digitally zoom up to 8x.

The cheaper Pixel 7A lacks the Pixel 7’s action pan, which blurs the background and captures moving subjects sharply. However, both phones have a long exposure mode that does the opposite by applying an action blur effect to moving subjects.

The Pixel 7 and 7A take relatively bright photos even in low-light environments, as you can see below. On one occasion, however, the Pixel 7 was able to focus more sharply on the subject when taking photos in low light.

Although the Pixel 7A technically has a higher-res front camera, I thought selfies from both devices generally looked equally beautiful.

Bottom line: Both the Pixel 7A and Pixel 7 have very similar cameras. The Pixel 7A doesn’t have Google’s Action Pan feature, but it lacks little else.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A: Size and design

Pixel 7A

James Martin/CNET

Pixel 7A inherits the Pixel 7 design language, from the metal camera bar to the matte edges. The main difference between the two devices will be the size and color options. The Pixel 7A has a 6.1-inch screen, which might be a better choice if you like smaller devices. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch screen, offering a little more space for those who like to read or watch videos on their phone.

Both devices can increase the screen refresh rate up to 90Hz as needed to make animations and scrolling look smoother, and both have the same resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

However, both screens look dark in bright sunlight. Outdoors I had to turn the brightness up to maximum.

A Pixel 7 is pictured next to a Pixel Watch.

Andrew Rankson/CNET

When it comes to color choices, the Pixel 7A is available in coral (orange), ocean (light blue), charcoal (greyish), and snow (white). The Pixel 7, on the other hand, comes in Lemongrass (light yellow), Snow (white), and Obsidian (black) colors.

There are also slight differences between the two phones when it comes to durability. The Pixel 7A has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Pixel 7 has an IP86 rating. Both phones are dust resistant, but the Pixel 7A is rated to withstand the effects of only temporary submersion, while the Pixel 7 can withstand continuous submersion.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A: Battery life and performance

They run on the same Tensor G2 processor and have the same amount of memory, so their performance is comparable. Launching apps, scrolling through the operating system, switching between apps and playing games felt smooth on both devices. It also scored similarly in benchmarks aimed at testing general performance and graphics, as you can see below. (Note: Geekbench 6 performance tests evaluate the single core performance of the processor in addition to how multiple cores work together as shown in the table).

Pixel 7A vs Pixel 7 comparison

Pixel 7A 1,439 3,560 1,855Pixel 7 1,454 3,429 1,852

Geekbench 6 Single-core Geekbench 6 Multi-core 3DMark Wildlife Extreme Note: Higher scores are better

Battery life is typically around a day for both, but can vary depending on phone settings and apps used. During my review, I ran two battery tests in addition to using the device as my personal phone. The first is a 45-minute endurance test to see how battery life drains after tasks like making video calls, playing games, and streaming videos. The 3 hour test streams a YouTube video and measures the battery percentage each hour.

The Pixel 7 won the 45-minute endurance test with 94% battery life versus 92% for the Pixel 7A. But in the three-hour water drainage test, the Pixel 7A outperformed his Pixel 7, though the two were close. Overall, battery life he is similar between the two devices.

Pixel 7A and Pixel 7 battery test Pixel 7APixel 71 hours 96%95%2 hours 90%88%3 hours 85%81%

Still, the Pixel 7 charges slightly faster than the Pixel 7A, considering the former supports 18W charging and the latter supports 20W. In fact, the Pixel 7 went from 20% to 64% after 30 minutes of charging, while the Pixel 7A went from 20% to 58%. (Note: This test used a non-Google 45-watt power adapter and the USB-C cable that comes with each phone). Both phones support wireless charging, which is notable considering the Pixel 6A lacked this feature.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A: Software and support

The Pixel 7A (pictured) and Pixel 7 may get Android 14 before other non-Pixel devices.

James Martin/CNET

Google offers a very similar software experience for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A. Both devices run Android 13 and are Pixel devices, so they will probably upgrade to Android 14 first.

You’ll also get Google’s Pixel-specific features, such as a recorder app, Google’s suite of call tools that transcribe automatic menus while waiting on hold, and Google’s free VPN. Google also periodically releases minor software updates for Pixel phones called “feature drops” that introduce new additions throughout the year. Both devices offer the same biometric options of facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to unlock your phone.

However, of the two phones, only the Pixel 7 supports spatial audio. This essentially gives you the effect of surround sound on your headphones. When testing the feature while watching Stranger Things, he found that the sounds of cars driving past and insects chirping had a little more movement and depth on the Pixel 7 than on the Pixel 7A.

Pixel 7 and 7A each get at least 3 years of Android version updates and 5 years of security updates. This means that the Pixel 7 will likely get Android version updates until October 2025, while the Pixel 7A will likely get Android OS upgrades until May 2026.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7A: Which should you buy?

Pixel 7 (left) and Pixel 7A (right)

Richard Peterson/CNET

The Pixel 7A offers a very similar experience to the Pixel 7 for $100 less, making it a great all-around choice for most people. The Pixel 7 has some extras, but nothing that breaks the deal.

These include a slightly larger screen, slightly faster charging than the Pixel 7A, an action panning photo feature, spatial audio, and a higher degree of protection against submersion. The camera specs he he two devices differ, but both phones are capable of taking impressive photos that are more than enough for casual photographers.

With the Pixel 7A, Google has further closed the gap between flagship Pixel devices and budget-friendly options. That’s why I expect more from the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 7A and Pixel 7 Specifications Google Pixel 7AGoogle Pixel 7 Display size, technology, resolution, refresh rate 6.1 inch OLED. FHD+; 6.3-inch OLED with up to 90Hz refresh rate. FHD+; refresh rate up to 90Hz Dimensions (inch) 6 x 2.9 x 0.35 inches 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches Dimensions (mm) 152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Weight (grams, ounces) 193g; 6.8 oz 197g; 6.9oz mobile software (at launch) Android 13Android 13 Camera 64MP Main; 13MP Ultra-Wide 50MP Main; + 8GB128GB + 8GB Expandable Storage No Battery 4,385 mAh; Wireless Charging 4,355-mAh. Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Yes (Under Screen) Yes (Under Screen) Face Unlock Yes Yes Connector USB-CUSB-C Headphone Jack No No Special Features Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Photo Deblur, Face Deblur, Long Time Exposure Mode, Hold for Me, Wait Time, Direct My Call Live Translate, Magic Eraser, Photo Deblur, Real Tone, Face Deblur, Long Exposure Mode, Action Pan. Hold For Me, Wait Time, Direct My Call Live Translate, US Off Contract Price $499 ($549 for mmWave) $599 UK Price 449599 Australia Price AU$749 AU$999 James Martin/CNET

Google’s budget phones take a leap forward in 2023 with the Pixel 7A. It offers many of the same benefits as the Pixel 7 at a lower price. Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7A runs on Google’s Tensor G2 processor. That means it has many of the same photo editing and language translation features as its more expensive siblings. The Pixel 7A’s 64MP camera also captures quality photos that rival those of the Pixel 7.

We still love the Pixel 7, but the Pixel 7A’s lower price tag makes it a better bargain for most people. Only go for the Pixel 7 if you really want a slightly larger screen and are willing to pay the extra $100 for it. Otherwise, the main differences between the Pixel 7 and 7A come down to the former’s more durable construction, slightly faster charging, and the ability to wirelessly charge compatible accessories. Google says the Pixel 7 also has a larger, light-sensitive camera sensor, but CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco didn’t notice a big difference.

Read our Google Pixel 7A review.

Receiving price notifications for Google Pixel 7A

Google

Google’s flagship phone has a robust 50-megapixel camera, 6.3-inch screen, and Google’s Tensor G2 processor. In general, we recommend the Pixel 7A, which offers a similar experience for $100 less, but the Pixel 7 is still a great option for those who want a relatively affordable Android phone with a larger screen. is.

Read our Google Pixel 7 review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/pixel-7-vs-pixel-7a-googles-cheaper-phone-is-the-winner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos