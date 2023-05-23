Recent deals show restaurant tech is turning to social media for its next innovation





Consumer demand drives innovation, but nowhere is this more true than in the restaurant industry today. While consumers are flocking to food-ordering apps like Grubhub and UberEats, recent deals have opened up a new channel that could potentially fuel M&A in the restaurant technology space: ordering via social media. It shows how it appears.

“Today, social ordering is an important way to meet consumers where they are, and not just on Facebook and Instagram,” said Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect. “So are messaging like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and text.It allows restaurants to connect with their end customers more seamlessly and conveniently.”

Belgium-based Deliverect is a software company that integrates online orders from food delivery companies such as Uber Eats and DoorDash. One of their services, Deliverect, helps keep their online orders and menus up to date. Over 43,000 businesses use Deliverect.

In early May, Derivect acquired Dubai-based Chatfood, known for its social media ordering and table ordering and payment services. Beyond social media, Xu expects the restaurant tech industry to grow and consolidate. Xu said Derivate plans to consider more deals in the future.

“Restaurant technology investments are at all-time highs,” Xu said. “The multi-billion dollar restaurant-side technology market is being driven by multiple tailwinds, including changing consumer habits due to the pandemic and the need for businesses to adapt to ever-changing conditions such as changes in delivery networks and foodservice. increase.

“There will be some degree of market consolidation as the market tightens, and we will continue to look for opportunities to help our customers,” he said.

Xu stresses that social media is meant to augment other services, not replace them. “In today’s world, it’s vital that restaurants offer people choice and flexibility,” he says. “A restaurant should be where the customer is.”

There are several factors driving M&A in this space, including automation and artificial intelligence. For example, robots can quickly and accurately fulfill multiple orders, automating these processes and allowing restaurants to invest in better customer service. and software applications that allow restaurants to reach consumers directly and personally. Many of these ideas and others will improve your restaurant’s efficiency.

The restaurant sector consumes a lot of capital and time. Technologies that enable operators to operate their businesses more efficiently and improve their services generate greater cash flow and position the industry for M&A.

