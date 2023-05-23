New Specialized Allez does away with rim brakes and has 35mm tire clearance for added versatility





Specialized has unveiled two new Allez models for 2023 that are said to be financially responsible but irresponsibly fast.

The brand’s entry-level road bike is available in two builds. The 8-speed Shimano Claris-equipped Allez is 1,100/$1,200/1,200/AU$1,800 and the 10-speed Shimano Tiagra Allez Sport is 1,600/$1,800/1,750/AU$2,500. .

Designed with versatility in mind, the 2023 Allez is claimed to be the lightest in its class while offering more reliability, versatility and performance than ever before.

How does the new Allez ride? We tested the Specialized Allez Sport to find out.

Lightest in class

The Specialized Allez frame has a nominal weight of 1,375g.

Specialized says the new Allez is the lightest bike of its kind on the market.

One caveat is that this is measured against other aluminum road bikes with disc brakes in the same price range available at retail.

The frame is claimed to weigh 1,375g and measure 56cm. Specialized pairs this with a full carbon fork.

For context, Trek says the painted Monda ALR frame nominally weighs 1,257g (size unknown).

That said, the Allez is available (albeit at a lower level of spec) at a much lower price. Pricing for the monda ALR starts at $2,325/$2,299/$3,499.99 AUD for a Shimano 105 spec bike.

Like the Allez bikes on sale, Specialized uses E5 alloy with butted and double butted in specific areas.

The frame has butted and double butted tubes.specialized

This is where the wall of the alloy tube thins towards the middle of the tube and returns to the original wall thickness at the ends of the tube. This theoretically saves weight.

To determine areas where weight could be saved or where wall thickness could be reduced for improved compliance, Specialized put the Allez frame through Finite Element Analysis (FEA).

Experts claim this is used to ensure the bike offers the ride characteristics customers associate with the Allez.

goodbye rim brakes

The Allez no longer comes with rim brakes.

Specialized introduced the Allez in 1981, and throughout its life this bike has had rim brakes. But in keeping with Allez Sprints’ commitment to disc brakes for 2022, Specialized’s entry-level road bike has also done away with rim brakes.

The American brand says the switch was made because disc brakes offer more reliability, power and modulation.

The discontinued rim brake model had the 999 Allez E5 as the most affordable option. It has a Shimano Claris drivetrain and Tektro rim brakes.

The price of the most affordable Allez disc has now increased to $1,100. So you get the same Shimano Claris gearing, but the brakes are cable-actuated Tektro disc brakes.

Allez Sport increased from 1,200 to 1,600. The price jump is even more pronounced, but the bike now has Shimano Tiagra components instead of Sora. The disc brakes on this model are hydraulic.

Other than that, the specifications are mostly the same. Both bikes roll on a set of Axis Sport Disc tubeless-ready wheels and come standard with 700x30mm Specialized Roadsport tires.

Specialized’s shallow drop handlebar is positioned forward for a 70mm reach and 125mm drop, and also offers an alloy stem and 27.2mm seatpost.

A special Body Geometry bridge saddle with steel rails completes the finishing kit.

Increased versatility

Bikes can be fitted with racks and mudguards.

It has clearance for a 35mm road bike tire and plenty of room for a full length mudguard. Specialized offers a chainstay bridge, an asymmetrical seatstay bridge, and three standard mounting points just above the axle.

The extra tire clearance expands the possibilities of using the Allez as a bike for more than just road riding.

Specialized says the bike is still primarily designed for pavement, but its ability to tread light gravel, smooth out rough pavement, and explore typical off-the-beaten-track trails I argue that it does.

Like its predecessors, the Allez is designed to appeal to commuters as well as those looking for a winter-specific bike.

A bike rack for pannier bags can also be installed.

More accessible shape

This bike has a slacker head tube angle than its predecessor.specialized

Specialized says the geometry is based on the company’s Roubaix endurance bike and the on-sale Allez. For example, our 52cm test bike still has stack numbers of 552mm.

However, there are some minor changes to make the new Allez geometry more accessible to new riders. The reach figure is 364mm, which is 12mm shorter than the old Allez, and the head tube angle has been slackened from 73 degrees to 71 degrees.

Added to this more compact riding position is the increased trail figure from 55mm to 71mm. This is designed to make handling more predictable.

Special Allez Geometry Chart Special Allez Specs and Pricing

The new Specialized Allez will be available in two models, the Allez and Allez Sport.

The Allez has Shimano Sora and the Allez Sport has Shimano Tiagra.

Specialized continues to offer a wide range of Allez sizes for junior riders, from 44cm to 61cm. All frames are designed around her 700c wheels.

The base Allez is available in blue, grey, and red. Allez Sport is available in black, light gray or teal.

specialized Go sport

The Specialized Allez Sport has a 10-speed Tiagra drivetrain.specialized

Frameset: Specialized Allez E5 Frame, Specialized FACT Full Carbon Fork Groupset: Shimano Tiagra, 10-Speed ​​w/Disc Brakes Wheels: Axis Sport Disc Tubeless Ready Tyres: Specialized Roadsport, 700x30mm Handlebars: Specialized Shallow Drop Stem: 3D Forged Alloy Saddle : Specialized Body Geometry Bridge Price: 1,600/$1,800/1,750/AU$2,500 Specialized Allez

The Specialized Allez Disc has an 8-speed Claris drivetrain.specialized

Frameset: Specialized Allez E5 Frame, Specialized FACT Full Carbon Fork Groupset: Shimano Claris 8-Speed ​​w/Tektro Disc Brakes Wheels: Axis Sport Disc Tubeless Ready Tires: Specialized Roadsport, 700x30mm Handlebar: Specialized Shallow Drop Stem: 3D Forged Alloy Saddle : Special Body Geometry Bridge Price: 1,100/$1,200/1,200/AU$1,800

