Teams introduces immersive spaces for meetings





Teams introduces immersive spaces, empowering users to make meetings more engaging by injecting natural simultaneous presence.

This product was announced as part of Microsoft’s Build Update. Mesh, Microsoft’s holographic virtual collaboration platform, allows users to access immersive space capabilities through her PC or VR headset. Users can connect with other participants whether they join her Teams meeting using video, as a virtual avatar, or directly in the immersive space.

Microsoft’s build report says:

The new Microsoft Mesh-powered immersive spaces for Microsoft Teams (in private preview) enable users to add an immersive experience to any Teams meeting, bringing natural co-existence to everyday meetings.

The intention behind immersive spaces is to mimic many elements of real-life interaction. This includes the ability for users to walk up to groups they want to catch up with or wave to other users in the conference room.

This feature can also be combined with spatial audio. In that case, users can experience authentic and generic interactions with multiple conversations, or have short side chats without interrupting the core discussion.

This feature will launch in private preview next week.

Teams Avatars Now Generally Available As Interest in Microsoft’s XR for Business Continues

The build report also revealed that Avatars for Microsoft Teams will be generally available for 365 Business and Enterprise licenses starting this week through the Teams desktop app on Windows and Mac. As explained in the report, these virtual avatars are meant to offer a current binary choice of video or no video. This feature includes customizable avatars and reactions.

Mesh avatars have been a feature available to Teams users in private preview since late last year. Mesh represents a metaverse of vendors for collaboration and has maintained Microsoft’s interest in the XR space over the last few years.

During Enterprise Connect in 2022, Meta revealed that it will partner with Microsoft and Zoom to bring its communications platform to the VR workspace. Meta has announced Meta Quest Pro, a VR headset designed with collaboration and productivity in mind. The goal was to use the headset with Meta Horizon Workrooms through Zoom and Teams integration, allowing companies to connect and collaborate in VR spaces.

Busy times for teams

Over the past few months, Teams has received countless updates to refine the user experience beyond the vendor’s exploration of augmented reality.

Earlier this week, the official 365 Roadmap indicated that a new Teams feature will let users share links to specific messages in group chats, making it easier for colleagues to find information. The goal is to help users find important information more efficiently by removing the roadblock of searching through blocks of text within group chats for the exact message they need to find.

Last week, Teams introduced the ability for users to create offline meetings. This feature will allow users to generate calendar invites within Teams for events such as personal appointments, in-person meetings, and lunchtime slots. These events register users as offline without the need to attend a scheduled video conference. This is similar to the offline functionality already present in Outlook.

Teams also recently added a range of features to help users express themselves better during meetings. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced an update to Teams’ virtual background library with an animated version to help users express their individuality. The new still image set has already been added to the Teams collection, and an animated version will be added in June.

Last month, Microsoft added Snapchat Lenses to Teams in another decision to help meeting participants express themselves creatively during calls. Microsoft has partnered with Snap to leverage Snaps Camera Kit SDK capabilities, allowing him to implement 26 of his Snapchat AR lenses into Teams without the need for a separate add-on.

Microsoft added several meeting-centric quality of life improvements in the Teams April general update. These include automatic user drop-off after speaking and green screen integration. It also included echo detection and automatic muting of nearby Teams devices creating an audio feedback loop. Closed captions are now integrated into embedded videos in PowerPoint Live for Teams.

A more niche solution was the Teams Payments app, partnering with Stripe, PayPal, and GoDaddy to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) support Teams Payments with their commerce capabilities. This allows SMBs to manage and collect payments for services via Teams, such as booking classes, webinars, and meetings within the Teams platform.

The Teams Premium license, announced this year, introduces a range of new AI-powered capabilities beyond Copilot, Microsoft’s AI-powered productivity tool. These include intelligent summaries of missed meetings, live translation of meeting dialogs, and meeting templates that administrators can create to automatically set the correct settings for users.

