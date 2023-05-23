Jaguar Land Rover to launch Israel base to scout local startups and mobility tech





Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover announced Tuesday that it will work with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to target Israeli startups and tap into the country’s ecosystem of digital technology and mobility software.

As part of the partnership, Jaguar Land Rover will launch an innovation hub in Israel to discover local technology solutions and attract Israeli start-ups, investors and academics in many areas such as electrification, autonomous driving, connected cars and digital. We are looking for opportunities to collaborate with the world. Service, Metaverse, Intelligent Enterprise, Manufacturing, Supply His Chain and Sustainability.

Jaguar Land Rover Executive Director of Strategy and Sustainability Franois Dossa says Israel needs new technologies and software to integrate into vehicles and services as part of its strategy to rethink mobility in the luxury segment. told The Times. His EcoMotion conference in Tel Aviv. A presence in Israel opens the door to another global innovation engine, with disruptive start-ups and an economy dominated by industrial high-tech and entrepreneurship.

The announcement comes as Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Motors Limited, has set goals to transform into an all-electric luxury brand by 2025 and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2039. It was done while I was there. As the use of connected car data grows, so does the vulnerability to cybersecurity risks and threats.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Director of New Services, Software and Open Innovation, Igor Murakami, said that with Israel’s cybersecurity prowess, Jaguar Land Rover will seek solutions to ensure the security of the connected vehicles of the future. said that

Subscribe to Tech Israel Daily and never miss the top tech stories from Israel

By signing up you agree to the terms

The launch of the hub in Israel is a geographic expansion of Jaguar Land Rover’s open innovation programme, which was set up in the UK last year to build partnerships with start-ups and work with technology accelerators. As part of the programme, Jaguar Land Rover has procured 600 startups over the past year and has selected 30 for joint projects. Additionally, InMotion Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s corporate venture capital arm, has invested in seven companies to develop new products.

Frannois Dossa, Jaguar Land Rover’s Executive Director of Strategy and Sustainability, said: (courtesy)

Dossa said the company is considering scouting about 200 startups in Israel, of which about 10 will work with them to develop the new technology, as well as one or two local companies through its corporate venture capital department. want to invest.

Dossa plans to send people to Tel Aviv looking for startups in Tel Aviv’s technology ecosystem, and if possible, look for startups that already have products and customers, and if they find a match, they will bring the engineering team to Israel to talk. said.

Based in Israel since 2005, TCS helps companies and organizations in the region transform their businesses through innovation and the introduction of new technologies and models. The IT services, consulting and business solutions company has 1,100 employees in Jerusalem, Petah Tikvah, India, serving customers in banking and financial services, travel and transportation, public services, high tech, retail and manufacturing industries. We are cooperating. TCS has over 40 research and innovation centers around the world.

Jaguar Land Rover has two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing center and a battery assembly center in the UK. Outside the UK, the carmaker has vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia.

you are an avid reader

I am very happy to read your article in the X Times of Israel last month.

That’s why we started The Times of Israel 11 years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

So now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not have a paywall. However, our journalism costs a lot of money, so we encourage readers to whom the Times of Israel is important to support our work by joining the Times of Israel community. I invite you to come.

For just $6 a month, you can enjoy The Times of Israel ad-free, access exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community, and support quality journalism.

Thank you David Horowitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/jaguar-land-rover-launches-israeli-hub-to-scout-for-local-startups-mobility-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos