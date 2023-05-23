Samsung Unveils 2023 Smart Monitor Series with New Enhancements for Work, Learning and Entertainment at Home





Samsung’s ‘do-anything monitors’ line is getting a new 27-inch model.Upgrades that maximize productivity and create a more personalized experience

Samsung Electronics America today announced its 2023 smart monitor lineup. The new Samsung M8, M7 and his M5 smart his monitors (M80C, M70C, M50C) allow users to tailor their monitors to their own style and needs while watching, playing and working. The 2023 lineup includes the award-winning 32-inch next-generation smart monitor M8 and a new 27-inch screen size, available in four stylish color options.

When we introduced smart monitors with streaming TV three years ago, we raised the bar for monitors in entertainment and productivity, said David Phelps, vice president of product management at Samsung Electronics America. Our 2023 smart monitor with streaming TV continues to lead this emerging category of smart displays with technological advancements and new screen sizes to fit any space.

Redefining smart monitors and monitor entertainment

The 2023 Smart Monitor M8 has received multiple upgrades and enhancements from the previous generation. Users can expect excellent image quality with his 4K resolution, HDR 10+1, 400nit brightness, M8 and M7 support up to 99% sRGB color gamut color coverage, making every content vivid for content creators. Bring it to life with vibrant colors.

The M8 and M7 have been redesigned to fit almost anywhere in your home. Featuring a new iconic slim design, the M8 and M7 feature a flat, ultra-slim back with a thickness of 11.39mm. The slim ergonomic design brings practicality and style to any workspace. To further enhance the look, the back of the M8 and M7 displays feature a herringbone pattern design. A height-adjustable stand with tilt allowed M8 and M7 users to adjust the angle whenever needed, allowing him to rotate the screen 90 degrees to view long documents in portrait orientation.

The new line includes Samsung smart TV features such as Samsung Gaming Hub that lets you play games from top streaming partners without the need for a PC or game console. The monitor also includes popular video streaming apps such as Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.

Additionally, users can easily connect, control and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices from the Smart Monitor using the built-in SmartThings Hub. SmartThings App2 allows users to turn off lights, adjust thermostats, and more. The M8 and M7 also have built-in voice assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to easily control your monitor with your voice. Far-field audio is also supported with the built-in microphone, allowing users to speak directly into the monitor.

Built with personalization and productivity in mind

My Content, a feature that gives users instant access to helpful information, is now available across the 2023 Smart Monitor lineup. When the monitor is in standby mode and detects a smartphone registered via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the screen will light up and display the user’s photo, calendar, weather, etc. When your smartphone is out of range, the monitor will return to standby mode.

The M8 has a detachable magnetic camera that allows users to connect wirelessly without additional purchase. His SlimFit Camera 3 supports FHD resolution and video conferencing capabilities using Google Meet and other apps, while leveraging the Auto-Framing 4 feature that stays centered in the frame as the user moves.

Additionally, Multi-View allows you to use Microsoft 365 and browser apps in full-screen mode, reducing switching between apps5. Samsung Smart Monitors wirelessly connect to your Apple device to display content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac on the big screen6. To enhance the interface of all 2023 Smart Monitors, we have added mouse and keyboard controls to many apps such as SmartThings and Smart Hub. Users can now maintain complete control while exploring their favorite content without the need for a remote control.

Equipped with 4 ports, users can fully connect to the Smart Monitor without an adapter to maximize device charging, data transmission, or multi-screen setup.

Elegant design for any style and space

M8, M7 and M5 are available in 32″ and 27″ sizes. With UHD resolution and 400nit brightness, the M8 is available in Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink and Spring Green options. With UHD resolution and 300nit brightness, the M7 comes in warm white, while the full HD resolution M5 comes in sophisticated black or white color options.

The 2023 Smart Monitor series will be available from June on Samsung.com and select retailers nationwide.

Model M80CM70CM50C Display Screen Size 32, 2732, 2732, 27 Flat/Curved Flat Aspect Ratio 16:9 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) Brightness (typical) 400 cd/300 cd/ 250 cd / HDRY (HDR 10+) Yes (HDR 10) Yes (HDR 10) Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 4ms (GtG) Contrast Ratio 3,000:1 (typical) Smart Smart Features VOD (Netflix, Youtube, etc.), Game Hub, Workspace, My Content Mobile Connection, Video Communication (Google Meet) With Voice Assistant (Far Distance Voice) Without IoT Hub Built-in, SmartThings Hub Dongle Support Dongle Support Multiview 2-screen (full screen) 2-screen (full screen) 2-screen design Iconic Slim Design Yes Yes No Color Warm White / Sunset Pink / Daylight Blue / Spring Green Warm White Black / White Stand Type HAS / Pivot / Tilt Simple Wall Mount 100×100 Eye Care Adaptive Picture Yes Yes Yes Eyesaver Mode / Flicker Free Yes Yes Yes Interface Connection 1 HDMI(2.0) / 2 USB-A / 1 USB-C (65W) 2 HDMI(1.4) / 2 USB-Speaker 5W x 2 Camera in Box (Slim Fit Camera) Compatibility (Pogo Compatible) Compatibility Remote Control Inbox (USB-C Charging) Price32 ($699.99)27 ($649.99)32 ($599.99)27 ($549.99)32 ($299.99)27 ($279.99) 1 M7 and M5 models support HDR10.2 increase. The SmartThings app is available for Android and iOS devices. Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account required. 3 A camera is included with the M8. For M7 and M5, camera must be purchased separately. 4 The auto framing feature does not work when connected to a PC, only when using the built-in application. 5 Full screen multi view is supported on M8 and M7.6 AirPlay or mobile. Mirroring requires iOS 12.3+, macOS 10.14.5+, or AndroidOS 8.0+. This function may not be supported depending on the model or region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-introduces-2023-smart-monitor-line-with-new-enhancements-for-work-learning-and-entertainment-at-home/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos