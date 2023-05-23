



People are used to making calls from their smartphones, but making calls from another device, such as a computer, seems like a foreign concept. Several services allow this, and Google Voice is one of the best. Google Voice gives him one unified phone number to forward all his calls to. The service allows him to make and receive phone calls on any device, including all Android and iOS devices via a dedicated app, and over the web using his favorite Chromebook.

If you use Google Voice and recently moved or run a business, it may make sense to change your number to suit your circumstances. This guide will show you how to change your Google Voice number and choose a new number.

What is Google Voice?

Google Voice is a VOIP service that uses your phone’s Internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular) to make phone calls. With this service, you can make toll-free calls and send SMS messages to other numbers in the United States. If you plan to make international calls, you can use Google Voice for a small fee. The app will also send voicemail transcripts if you miss a call.

Anyone with a Gmail account, a valid mobile phone number, and a U.S. resident is eligible to get a Google Voice account and personal number. Google Voice is available from the Google Play Store, App Store, and the web, so you can use it on your computer’s web browser or on your smartphone.

For more information about Google Voice, see our in-depth guide to Google Voice.

How to change your Google Voice number

If you have a computer nearby, changing your Google Voice number is quick and easy. If you delete your current Google Voice number, you’ll still see call history and text messages from your previous number. However, he can only change his Google Voice number once a year. Also, if you have a Google Workspace account through work or school, you can’t change your Google Voice number.

If your number’s voicemail is forwarded to Google Voice, change your voicemail back to your regular phone number before deleting your Google Voice number. Otherwise, you may experience problems receiving voicemails.

Visit the Google Voice website in Chrome or another browser on your computer. Sign in to your Google account if you’re not already signed in.in the upper right corner[設定]Click the gear.[Google Voice 番号]under the[アカウント]in the section[削除]Click the button. Click the “Delete number” button in the pop-up window. You can get your Google Voice number back within 90 days. Tap the “Get number” button. Find the city or zip code that the number originates from.Once you find the number you need, click to the right of it[選択]Tap. Tap the “Confirm” button. Enter your phone number to link to your Google Voice number. Select “Send Code”. Enter the code and click “Confirm”. Tap the Done button in the dialog box. Click Done.

Your number has been replaced with a new number. This process cannot be done using the Android smartphone or iPhone mobile app. It should be done on the web.

How to port your number to Google Voice

If you want to trade your Google Voice number for a phone number you’ve had for years, you can do so.

Go to the Google Voice website and sign in to your Google Voice account if you’re not already signed in.[設定]Select a button.[番号を Google Voice にポートする]Scroll down until you see the section. Tap the “Port number” button. Click the “Get Started” button. Google will notify you that there will be a $20 charge for this process and that your plan with your current provider will be terminated. This may result in early termination charges. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete this process.

You can now make Google Voice calls with your new number.

call me maybe

Google Voice is a convenient service that lets you make calls, view voicemails, and send text messages from any device. If you want to change your Google Voice number, we offer a quick and easy process to port your old phone number. To get the most out of Google Voice’s call forwarding feature, make sure you know how to forward your phone number.

