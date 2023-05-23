How Policymakers Can Accelerate AI Innovation





Lawmakers, government officials and business leaders around the world are working to… [+] Questions about the future of this revolutionary technology.

Getty

As artificial intelligence (AI) dominates the headlines, legislators, government officials and business leaders around the world are grappling with questions about the appropriate future policies for this transformative technology. As the former Chief Information Officer of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), I believe he needs emerging technologies like AI to provide key federal agencies with the tools to keep America safe and prosperous. I have seen this with my own eyes. We are also well aware of the challenges and risks of using technology that can be overly intrusive. And in my current role, I have seen firsthand how inertia, outdated thinking, and bureaucratic silos hinder effective, modern government. To help the U.S. government realize and harness the full potential of AI and mitigate real-world risks, policymakers and agency leaders must partner with industry to explore the potential of AI. , it is imperative to focus on policies that encourage rather than hinder AI innovation. Enabling AI to be the next technological driver of the American economy.

Will a new agency be needed to advance AI innovation in the US?

Consistency within regulatory frameworks fosters innovation while protecting the interests of American consumers and businesses. At a recent AI hearing, both witnesses and lawmakers suggested that the solution to this problem was to create a new AI regulatory agency. Setting up such a new agency is a complex and time-consuming task, and you will face many challenges. In one form or another, AI is already in widespread use in many industries worldwide and in the United States, some of which are highly regulated by incumbent organizations that are unlikely to abdicate or unable to compromise their oversight responsibilities. and monitored. If the U.S. Congress pursues such a plan, the U.S. will likely create a new government agency with authority over AI matters, but the separate agencies many existing agencies have over key areas of the U.S. responsibility does not take precedence. For the financial services sector, the Department of Treasury; for the energy sector, the Department of Energy, etc. Because of these siled responsibilities, this new approach will bring more bureaucracy and confusion to the AI ​​policy arena. The likely result is to introduce duplicate or even conflicting requirements, only to slow innovation at a time when global competition needs to rush forward.

Before embarking on such a costly and time-consuming undertaking, the U.S. Congress and the Biden Administration should assess existing legal frameworks and powers and consider existing recommendations to U.S. and global policymakers and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. You should look to best practices such as A close examination of current national and international standards and laws will help legislators identify gaps that need to be addressed. Lawmakers should focus on supporting innovation and investment in AI technologies to improve tomorrow’s workforce, using voluntary international standards as a baseline for legal approaches to AI governance. These resources will help policymakers harness the momentum around AI to improve America’s competitiveness. As legislators look to regulation, it is critical to enable the widest possible use and take a risk-based approach that leverages the deep technical expertise and emerging technological knowledge of the private sector. By permitting and even encouraging such widespread use, U.S. policymakers can help U.S. innovators, especially when compared to AI systems and models that are artificially constrained by government requirements and controls. will enable them to maintain their global dominance.

AI can modernize government services

AI presents immense opportunities for government employees and contractors such as engineers and security professionals to modernize operations and strengthen government supply chains. Today’s government agencies seeking to modernize citizen services face complex and often unsolvable problems. At the same time, we will maintain current systems and services, maintain all the capabilities of older systems while also meeting modern requirements such as cybersecurity and performance, and find ways to staff, finance, and develop new systems that integrate data. need to find out. In addition to many traditional sources and systems, there are also many agency-specific requirements. A well-developed and trained AI system offers a solution to this thorny problem. Just as new generative AI tools are rapidly revolutionizing web search, government agencies are deploying secure, modern AI solutions that rapidly improve citizen services on top of traditional systems and data. can. The ability to use these new tools while ensuring government agencies comply with existing requirements to protect data will help them quickly streamline processes, improve user experience, and improve decision-making. I can. These achievements work with industry to strike the right balance between the tremendous benefits of modernization and real privacy and security concerns through existing mechanisms for identifying and managing risks to AI use. It can be achieved by establishing a policy.

way forward

The U.S. government can secure a competitive edge by harnessing the AI ​​momentum and fostering responsible AI innovation. Fostering innovation, federal funding and acquisitions, and multi-stakeholder partnerships across a range of AI solutions will solidify the United States as a global leader in AI technology.

