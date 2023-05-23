NASA plans to melt the moon and build on Mars





In June, the four-man crew will enter the hangar at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and spend a year inside the 3D-printed building. Made from a slurry that looked like a neat line of soft serve ice cream before drying, Mars Dune Alpha is dedicated to crew living quarters, shared living quarters, medical administration and food growing. There is an area. The Martian soil colors were designed by architectural firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and 3D printed by Icon Technology.

Experiments inside the structure will focus on the physical and behavioral health challenges people encounter during long stays in space. However, this is also the first structure built for his NASA mission by the Moon-Mars and Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies (MMPACT) team currently in preparation. For the first construction project on an extraterrestrial planetary body.

When humans return to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program, astronauts will first live in places like orbiting space stations, lunar landers, or inflatable surface settlements. However, the MMPACT team is gearing up to build sustainable, long-lasting structures. To avoid the high cost of transporting materials from Earth, which requires huge rocket and fuel costs, one could take regolith that already exists and turn it into a paste that can be 3D printed into thin layers and various shapes. I mean

The team’s first extraplanetary project is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2027. For that mission, a robotic arm with an excavator attached to the side of the lunar lander will sort and stack the regolith, said lead scientist Corky Clinton. Subsequent missions will focus on using semi-autonomous excavators and other machinery to build explosion-proof shields surrounding living quarters, roads, greenhouses, power plants and rocket launch pads.

According to MMPACT team leader Jennifer Edmanson, the first steps toward 3D printing on the moon include using lasers or microwaves to melt the regolith. After that, it must be cooled to allow the gas to escape. Otherwise, the material can end up looking like a sponge full of holes. The material can then be printed into the desired shape. I’m still figuring out how to assemble the finished product. Edmundson says the goal is to make construction as autonomous as possible so as not to harm astronauts, but in the future there will be full-scale facility maintenance. He added that he could not rule out the possibility of humans being used for repairs.

One of the current challenges the team faces is how to make lunar regolith a building material strong and durable enough to protect human life. First, future Artemis missions will be near the South Pole of the Moon, so the regolith may contain ice. And for another, NASA doesn’t have real moon dust and rock piles to experiment with, using only samples from the Apollo 16 mission.

Therefore, the MMPACT team has to create their own synthetic version.

Edmundson keeps a bucket in his office of about a dozen combinations of what NASA expects to find on the moon. The recipe includes various mixtures of basalt, calcium, iron, magnesium, and anorthite, a mineral that does not occur naturally on earth. Edmanson suspects that the white, lustrous synthetic anorthite being developed in collaboration with the Colorado School of Mining is representative of what NASA expects to find in the lunar crust.

Clinton said the team feels they can match the geochemical properties of regolith fairly well, but the geotechnical properties—the shape of the various small pieces of aggregate—are very difficult. . because they are built by collisions. Including meteorites and anything that has hit the moon over the past 4 billion years.

