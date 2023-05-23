How Microsoft is building a platform for custom AI development





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described the emergence of large-scale language AI models like GPT-4 as a mosaic moment comparable to the emergence of the first graphical web browsers. Unlike his first Mosaic moment, when Microsoft was late to the browser wars and was forced to buy his first web development tool, the company has taken the pole position in his AI space, and is now developing both enterprise and consumer products. We are rapidly deploying AI technology across our products.

One of the keys to understanding Microsoft is seeing itself as a platform company. Our culture drives us to provide developer tools and technology, and a foundation on which developers can build. For AI, this starts with the Azure OpenAI API and extends to tools like Prompt Engine and Semantic Kernel to simplify the development of custom experiences on top of OpenAIs Transformer-based neural networks.

As a result, the bulk of this year’s BUILD developer event will see Microsoft launching its Edge browser and GitHub and its developer tools Bing search engine, as well as Microsoft 365 and Power Platform for enterprises. We also learned about Microsoft’s plans to fill gaps in their platform and make their tools a one-stop-shop for AI development.

LLM is a vector processing tool

At the heart of a large language model like OpenAIs GPT-4 is a large neural network that manipulates the vector representation of the language, looking for vectors similar to those that describe its prompts and extracting them in a multidimensional semantic space. Creates and adjusts the optimal path through . You will get a nice output. Similar to the approach used by search engines, LLM is the first prompt (and LLM is used), whereas search is to find vectors similar to those that answer the query. This is one reason Microsoft’s first LLM products, GitHub Copilot and Bing Copilot, are built on search-based services. These services already use vector databases and indexes to provide context to keep your LLM responses on track.

Unfortunately for us, vector databases are relatively rare and are built on very different principles than the well-known SQL and NoSQL databases. These are probably best thought of as multidimensional extensions of graph databases, where data is transformed and embedded as vectors with direction and size. Vectors let you find similar data quickly and accurately, but they require a completely different way of working with other forms of data.

If you build your own enterprise copilot, you will need your own vector database, as you can extend and refine LLM with domain-specific data. Perhaps that data is a library of common contracts, decades of product documentation, or even all your customer support questions and answers. If you can store that data in the right way, it could be used to build interfaces to your AI-powered business.

But do we have the time and resources to take that data and store it in an unfamiliar format and in an unproven product? It’s a fast way to feed data to AI.

Vector Search Comes to Cosmos DB

Microsoft announced a series of updates to its cloud-native document database Cosmos DB at BUILD 2023. While most updates focus on manipulating large amounts of data and managing queries, the addition of vectors is perhaps the most useful for AI application development. Search function. This also applies to existing Cosmos DB instances, allowing customers to avoid moving data to new vector databases.

Cosmos DB’s new vector search builds on the recently released Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore service. This allows you to scope your instances to a specific virtual infrastructure, achieve high availability across availability zones, and use familiar services with a more predictable per-node pricing model. MongoDB API. You can migrate your existing MongoDB database to Cosmos DB, so you can use his MongoDB on-premises to manage your data or use Cosmos DB in Azure to run your application. Cosmos DB’s new change feed tools make it easy to build replicas across regions and replicate changes from one database to another cluster.

Vector Search extends this tool, adding new query modes to the database that can be used to work with AI applications. Vector Search is not a true vector database, but it offers many of the same features, such as a way to store embeddings, use them as search keys for data, and apply the same similarity rules as more complex alternatives. . Microsoft announced a tool that supports basic vector indexing (using IVF Flat), three different distance metrics, and the ability to store and retrieve vectors of size up to 2,000 dimensions. The distance metric is an important feature of vector search as it helps define how similar the vectors are.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Microsoft’s initial solution is that it is an extension of the general document database. Using a document database to create LLM’s semantic store makes a lot of sense. It’s a familiar tool that you already know how to use to distribute and manage your content. LLM from existing storage tools without changing workflows or developing a whole new class of database skills, as libraries already exist that can capture and transform various document formats and encapsulate them into JSON You can migrate to corresponding vector embeddings.

This is an approach that simplifies the task of assembling the custom data sets needed to build your own semantic search. Azure OpenAI provides an API that can generate embeddings from documents and store them in Cosmos DB along with the source document. Applications can generate new embeddings based on user input and use this with Cosmos DB vector search to find similar documents.

These documents do not need to contain the keywords of the initial query. Just being semantically similar is enough. All you need is to run your document through the GPT summarizer, generate the embeddings, and add a data preparation step to your application development. After preparing the data set, we need to build a loading process that automates adding padding when new documents are saved to Cosmos DB.

This approach works in tandem with Azure AI Studio updates to provide AI-enabled private data to Azure OpenAI-based applications. What this means for your code is that it’s much easier to stay focused on your application, reducing the risk of your application leaving the prompt and producing illusory results. Instead, applications that generate bid responses, such as government contracts, can use document data from a company’s award history to generate summaries that can be fleshed out and personalized.

Using vector search as semantic memory

Along with cloud-based AI tools, Microsoft introduces interactive semantic kernel extensions to Visual Studio Code, allowing developers to use C# or Python to build AI skills and plugins around Azure OpenAI and the OpenAI API. allow it to be tested. Tools like Cosmos DB vector search simplify building the semantic memory of the semantic kernel, allowing you to build more complex applications around API calls. An example of how to use embedding is available as a sample Copilot Chat extension. This allows you to use vector search instead of pre-built document analysis functions.

Microsoft’s AI platform is just a platform to build on. Azure OpenAI forms the backbone and hosts LLM. Introducing vector search to data in Cosmos DB makes it easier to base results on organizational knowledge and content. This is centered around tools like Azure Cognitive Search, which automates attaching data sources to Azure OpenAI models, provides simple endpoints for your applications, and gives you tools to test your services without leaving Azure AI Studio. Other AI platform announcements should be considered.

Microsoft offers a range of AI developer tools here, from Azure AI Studio and its low-code Copilot Maker, through custom Cognitive Search endpoints, to unique vector search across documents. This is enough to build an LLM-based application that meets your needs.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoworld.com/article/3696980/how-microsoft-is-building-a-platform-for-custom-ai-development.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos