KeePass master password manager at risk as users wait for patch





A security researcher who goes by the name vdohney on GitHub has discovered a vulnerability in open-source password manager KeePass that could be exploited by threat actors to access users’ master passwords in cleartext. .

This security researcher has published a proof of concept on GitHub demonstrating how a threat actor can recover a KeePass master password in plaintext from a memory dump. This exploit requires access to a potential victim’s device through some form of compromise unrelated to the vulnerability, but does not require code execution.

There is currently no patch available for this vulnerability, but the US National Institute of Standards and Technology tracks it as CVE-2023-32784. The issue has already been fixed in his next version of KeePass, which will be released in about two weeks, Dominik Reichl, lead author of KeePass, said in an email.

Although it occupies a niche share in the identity and access manager space, KeePass was first released in 2003 and is certified and recommended by multiple European IT and cybersecurity authorities. According to KeePaas, it is “installed by default on all Swiss federal government PCs”.

This exploit only works if the master password is entered directly into the KeePass password entry text box.

The interesting thing about this vulnerability is that it doesn’t exploit the password database itself, but how passwords are handled in memory, so if the KeePass process is running, an attacker can open it. The ability to recover the database master password. The head of research at IBM Security X-Force said in an email:

Troubleshooting or a memory dump of the KeePass process due to a software crash could also expose the master password to threat actors without interacting directly with the KeePass process, Dwyer said.

Convenience comes with a potential price

Password managers help users store their credentials for applications and services in cloud-based vaults or local databases, which can concentrate significant risks if compromised.

Netenrich’s chief threat hunter, John Vambeneck, said in an email that password managers are the single compromise for complete identity takeover, and attackers know it. Why should he steal one account when he can steal all of them. Because most people mix their personal and business logins in he one admin.

The month-long cyberattack on LastPass in 2022 and its impact over the first few months of the year demonstrated that this potential risk is much larger.

Unlike LastPass, KeePass stores user passwords in a local file that can be encrypted with a master password. According to Dwyer, the vulnerability highlights unknown risks associated with unmanaged password managers.

KeePass is an open-source password manager primarily intended for personal use, but for years we’ve seen end users and administrators using local password managers to store their corporate credentials outside of security. We’ve been observing, says Dwyer.

Until a patch is available, users should scan their systems for process dump files associated with KeePass and remove them.

Although there have been no reports of active exploitation of the KeePass vulnerability, active exploitation is a real possibility as it is relatively easy for threat actors to compromise systems.

Execution of this vulnerability requires access to the victim’s machine, but the proliferation of ransomware, malvertising, and initial access brokers has shown that this is not particularly difficult to accomplish. Bugcrowd founder and CTO Casey Ellis said in an email.

Ellis said I would be very surprised if attackers sought KeePass on compromised machines and didn’t take advantage of this exploit period before the KeePass user base patched their systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/keepass-password-manager-vulnerability/651000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos