



May 23 (Reuters) – Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which competes with OpenAI to build AI-based models, raised $450 million on Tuesday from investors including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Spark Capital. announced that it had acquired

The latest round brings Anthropic’s total funding to nearly $1 billion, making it one of the most well-funded AI startups. The company didn’t disclose the valuation, but people familiar with the matter said it was valued at nearly $5 billion.

Foundational models are the next wave of AI, not task-specific but trained on vast amounts of data that can be used for a variety of tasks with minimal fine-tuning.

Funding for AI remains a bright spot for startups whose investment has slowed. In the first quarter, generative AI companies raised more than $1.7 billion in 46 deals, according to PitchBook data.

Fundamental model start-ups such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere are vying for funding for expensive development of large-scale models that consume enormous computing power.

Interest in AI has surged since Anthropic rival OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year and raised $10 billion from strategic backer Microsoft (MSFT.O), but regulators got it wrong I am concerned about the potential use of technology to disseminate information.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI executives, said its AI systems are safe because they don’t teach users how to craft weapons or use racist language. The company’s Claude model is seen as his GPT-4 main competitor to OpenAI, as the company hosts events to test the model.

The round’s investor, Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O), announced last week that it would integrate its model into its video conferencing platform.

“We believe we have two big winners, and Anthropic has the best research team,” said Matt Murphy, partner at Menlo Ventures, another investor. “We validated interest from major strategic companies with big plans to integrate Anthropic into their applications.”

Other investors in this round include Salesforce and Sound Ventures. His Google, which is developing its own underlying model, is back after participating in the final round of Anthropic.

Yasmin Razavi, General Partner of Spark Capital, has joined Anthropic’s Board of Directors.

Reported by Jaiveer Singh Shekwat in Bangalore and Crystal Fu in New York.Editing: Shweta Agarwal

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

crystal foo

thomson Reuters

Crystal reports on venture capital and startups for Reuters. She covers Silicon Valley and beyond through the lens of money and people, with a focus on growth stage startups, technology investments and AI. She has previously covered M&A for Reuters, breaking articles on President Trump’s SPAC and Elon Musk’s Twitter funding. Previously, she reported on Amazon at Yahoo Finance, and her research into the company’s retail operations was cited by members of Congress. Crystal began her journalism career by writing about Chinese technology and politics. She has a master’s degree from New York University and enjoys matcha ice cream as much as she does at her place of work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/alphabet-backed-ai-startup-anthropic-raises-450-million-funding-freeze-thaws-2023-05-23/

