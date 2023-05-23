Northeast Indiana Innovation Center and Electric Works Announce New Partnership





Northeast Indiana has long been a hub for entrepreneurship, thanks in part to the work of the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center (NIIC) over the past two decades.

NIIC serves as a crossroads for innovation and economic development, providing an incubator for aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs in the region. As a nonprofit, they form a community for local entrepreneurs, launch hundreds of new products and patents, create thousands of jobs, and add hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and capital to local economies. I’ve been

They also break down geographical, racial, socio-economic and profit-based barriers as part of their efforts with local communities to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem for all. It is also a venture hub to get rid of. NIIC is focused on maximizing cooperation and impact with regional partners.

Today, NIIC has partnered with Electric Works to bring its entrepreneurial spirit to its historic campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

NIIC’s Tammy Allen introduces NIIC Business Coaches at a press conference at an electrical factory. “NIIC’s new mission is to inspire our community with an entrepreneurial spirit for everyone,” said Mike Fritsch, NIIC president and CEO. “Our partnership with Electric Works will help improve access for business builders in northeastern Allen County. NIIC will provide wraparound services to help tenants connect with other innovators and business builders on campus. and community building opportunities.”

As part of this new partnership, NIIC has opened a new satellite office in the Car Workplace co-working area in the Electrical Factory in Building 19. NIIC business coaches are always on hand to provide valuable free business coaching and business planning. Service and entrepreneur/innovation events.

Leslie Hill, business coach at the Electric Works campus and director of the WEOC Women’s Business Center, said these services are an extension of work in the 16 northeastern Indiana counties they already serve. I’m here. Coaches travel monthly or weekly to other counties to provide direct assistance to entrepreneurs and innovators. The coach is currently scheduled to be on-site at Electric Works Monday through Friday.

Coaches rotate daily with electrical contractor personnel, but each coach can provide support and guidance to local businesses. Each coach is considered a generalist but has a unique experience as an entrepreneur. Hill has been with her NIIC since his 2018, has consulting experience and previously launched his own startup.

“I use all my failures, my triumphs and my experiences in coaching,” she says.

Other coaches have experience with product-based businesses, membership building, organizational growth, and patents. There are also bilingual coaches like Samantha Cazares, owner of Simply Charming. Mr. Casares interviews entrepreneurs before assigning the coach that best fits their needs and assists them in the recruitment process.

Entrepreneurs can take advantage of NIIC support for the life of their business, and even if people don’t visit regularly, people will come back to think about the next steps for their business. Hill says he loves watching them come.

NIIC business coaches Samantha Cazares (left) and Leslie Hill (middle) talking to visitors at Electric Works’ Carr Workplaces. “Sometimes people are really enthusiastic and want to see you every week,” Hill says. “Then they would stay for months, maybe a year, and then come back and say, ‘Wait, I need you.’ ‘I need your support.’ We love it because it’s fun to see them get to work, and now they want to know what happens next. “

In the same way that the Electric Works campus is meant to serve as a mixed-use district, the NIIC is meant to be there to serve businesses of all kinds, even if it has a reputation for helping start-ups. Mr Hill says. We help businesses of all sizes, from small to large, from old to new, to improve their bottom line.

“As an innovation district, Electric Works offers a high-performance workplace that can serve lone entrepreneurs to world headquarters,” said Jeff Kingsbury, chief connectivity officer at Ancora, lead developer of Electric Works. says Mr. “Our partnership with NIIC and its award-winning program will enable Electric Works companies to offer unique coaching, entrepreneurship support and enterprise innovation services to help them grow.”

For more information on this partnership, please visit NIIC.

