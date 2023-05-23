Google Bans Downloader App After Television Company Claimed It Could Load Pirated Websites





Enlarge / Downloader app suspended from Google Play.

The Google Play store has been accused of loading pirated websites, even though standard browsers can load the same pirated websites, due to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint. , stopped an app that combines a web browser and file manager. , including Google Chrome.

The free app, designed for Android TV devices, called Downloader, had been installed more than five million times from Google Play before it was taken down on Friday, according to Internet Archive captures. In a cease and desist notice sent by Google to Elias Saba, developer of the downloader app, several Israeli television companies complained that the app “allows users to browse a notorious copyright-infringing website known as SDAROT.” is quoted.

Saba provided us with a copy of the suspension notice.

“If you look at the DMCA description part, you’ll see that it states the only reason the app can load the website,” Saba told Ars. “My app is a utility app that combines a basic file manager with a basic web browser. , this app will direct users to any website other than my blog www.aftvnews.com which will load as the default home page in your web browser.”

Saba also detailed his frustration with the removal in a blog post and a series of tweets. “A reasonable person would agree that he cannot blame web browsers for the pirated content that exists on the Internet. But that’s exactly what happened to my app.” he writes on his blog.

Downloaders are still available as APK files in the Amazon Appstore for devices such as Fire TV or from the downloader app website.

According to the developer, this is a standard web browser

Before it was removed from Google Play, the app’s description stated that Downloader “allows Android TV owners to easily download files from the internet to their device. You can use URLs that point directly to files. You can type it in or sideload a plugin for your web browser.” Download a file from a website. “

“If a standard web browser violates the DMCA simply by loading a website with infringing content, then all browsers on the Google Play Store, including @googlechrome, should also be removed. This is a ridiculous claim. , DMCA abuse,” Saba wrote. twitter.

The DMCA complaint was filed with Google by a law firm representing HOT Telecommunications Systems, DBS Satellite Services, United King Video, and Charlton, according to the app suspension notice. “Isarelli” is written in the complaint. [sic] Court” and a US federal court issued a permanent injunction against the site, but the Sdarot website remains online at the URL cited in the DMCA complaint.

In April 2022, a New York federal district judge ordered all internet service providers in the United States to block Sdarot and two other pirated services. A blocking order issued to the ISP was subsequently stayed, while a permanent injunction was issued against the website operator.

App Maker Dispute Denied

Google’s notice to Saba read, “His app contains content that does not comply with our Policy on Misuse of Copyrighted Content… Your app has been suspended due to an allegation of copyright infringement.” , has been removed (pursuant to the terms of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act).” ). “

Sabah said Friday that he filed his objection through the Google Play Console and Google’s DMCA objection notice form. Saba told Ars today that his Google Play Console complaint was dismissed within about an hour, but that Google is still awaiting a response to the complaint filed via his DMCA counter-notice form. rice field.

“We’ve reviewed your appeal, but we’re still unable to reinstate your app,” read Friday’s Google Play appeal rejection notice.

I contacted Google about the app suspension today. We will update this article if we receive a response. Downloader’s outage was previously reported by TorrentFreak.

Saba hopes the public attention will trigger a change in Google’s policy. “I filed a motion with Google to suspend the app, but it was denied within minutes. I don’t know what else to do at this point, so please retweet this and contact Google anyway.” he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/05/google-bans-downloader-app-after-tv-firms-complain-it-can-load-a-pirate-website/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos