Deep learning pioneers have expressed concern about the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and how it might affect humans.

Geoffrey Hinton, 75, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto and until recently a vice president and engineering fellow at Google, said he was leaving the company in early May, partly because of his age, but partly because of his changes. Announced. His thoughts on the relationship between humans and digital intelligence.

In a widely discussed interview with The New York Times, Hinton said generative intelligence could spread misinformation and ultimately threaten humanity.

Two days after the article was published, Hinton reiterated his concerns. I’m warning you that you need to worry about this, he said at the EmTech Digital conference hosted by MIT Technology Review.

Hinton said he was concerned that increasingly powerful machines could surpass humans in ways that weren’t in the best interest of mankind, and could not limit the development of AI.

The Growing Power of AI

In 2018, Hinton won the Turing Award for his neural network-related work. He has been called the godfather of AI thanks to his fundamental research on using backpropagation to help machines learn.

I think it’s quite possible that humans are just a transitory stage in the evolution of intelligence.Jeffrey Hinton Former Vice President and Engineering Fellow, Google

Hinton said he had long believed that computer models weren’t as powerful as the human brain. Now, he sees artificial intelligence as a relatively imminent existential threat.

Computer models outperform humans, including doing things humans cannot. Large-scale language models like GPT-4 use neural networks with human brain-like connections and are beginning to perform common sense reasoning, Hinton said.

Hinton said that these AI models have far fewer neural connections than humans, but manage to have 1,000 times more knowledge than humans.

Additionally, models can continue to learn and share knowledge easily. Many copies of the same AI model can run on different hardware, but they do exactly the same thing.

anytime [model] “If you learn something, everyone else knows it,” Hinton said. Humans cannot do that. If I learn a lot about quantum mechanics and I want you to know all about quantum mechanics, it takes a long and painful process to make you understand it.

AI is also powerful because it can process much more data than a single human can. And just as a doctor who has seen 100 million patients will notice more trends and gain more insight than a doctor who has seen only 1,000, AI models will be invisible to humans. You can detect trends in data that is not

AI Concerns: Manipulating or Substituting Humans

Hintons’ concerns about this burgeoning power center around the problem of coordinating how AI reliably does what humans want. What we want is some way to make sure they’re going to do something useful for us, even if they’re smarter than us, Hinton said. But we [are] Villains who want to create robot soldiers that kill people. And it seems very difficult to me.

Humans have intrinsic motivations such as finding food and shelter to stay alive, but AI does not. My big worry is that sooner or later someone will wire them the ability to create their own sub-goals, Hinton said. (Some versions of technologies such as ChatGPT already have the ability to do that, he noted.)

I think you’ll quickly find that gaining more control is a very good sub-goal because it helps you achieve other goals, Hinton said. And when you get obsessed with having more control over these things, you get into trouble.

Artificial intelligence can also learn bad things, like how to manipulate humans, for example, by reading previous novels and all the novels Machiavelli has ever written.So if [AI models] They are much smarter than us and will manipulate us well. You wouldn’t understand what was going on, Hinton said. So even if they can’t pull the lever directly, they can certainly get us to pull the lever. It turns out that if you can manipulate people, you can break into buildings in Washington without going there yourself.

At worst, it’s entirely possible that humans are just a transient stage in the evolution of intelligence, Hinton said. Biointelligence has evolved to produce a digital intelligence that can absorb everything that humans create and begin to experience the world directly.

He added that it might be able to keep us for a while to keep the power plant running, but then probably not. We have found a way to build an immortal being. These digital intelligences don’t break even if the hardware breaks. If you find another piece of hardware that can execute the same instructions, you can get it working again. So we got immortality, but it’s not for us.

Barriers to AI progress

Hinton said he didn’t see a clear and direct solution. I wish there was a nice, simple solution I could push for, but there isn’t one, he said. But I think it’s very important that people come together and think about it seriously and see if there is a solution.

More than 27,000 people, including tech executives and several researchers, have signed an open letter calling for a moratorium on training the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing grave risks to society and humanity. It has also been signed by several AI Association leaders, citing grave risks to society and humanity. The Advancement of Artificial Intelligence has signed a letter requesting cooperation to address the potential and risks of AI.

It might make sense to stop developing artificial intelligence, but with competition among companies and nations, it would be naive and unlikely, Hinton said.

If you’re going to live in a capitalist system, you can’t stop Google [from] It competes with Microsoft, he said, and he doesn’t believe his former employer, Google, has done anything wrong in developing its AI program. In a capitalist system or a system of competition between nations like the United States and China, it is inevitable that such things will develop, he said.

It’s also hard to stop the development of AI, he said, because of its advantages in areas such as medicine.

Researchers are looking at guardrails for these systems, but it’s possible that AI could learn how to write and run programs itself. The smart ones can outsmart us, Hinton said.

I have one message of hope. Everyone faces the same risks. Hinton said it would be bad for all of us if left unchecked. All were on the same page when it came to life and death. So we should all be able to work together to stop it.

Research: Industry now dominates AI research

