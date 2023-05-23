‘Am I Gay?’ Google Searches Surge 1,300% in 19 Years: Analysis





Google searches related to a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity have skyrocketed since 2004, according to new research.

The Cultural Current Institute has released an analysis of Google searches from 2004 to this month. The analysis also included questions such as ‘Am I gay’, ‘Am I a lesbian’, ‘Am I transgender’ and ‘How to come out’. Same as searching for “non-binary”. A new analysis found that searches for these phrases surged by more than 1,300 percent over that period.

The analysis suggests that more conservative states are the “most closed,” with Utah leading the nation in searches for “Am I gay,” “Am I a lesbian,” and “Am I transgender.” It’s becoming Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia and New Hampshire followed Utah in “Am I gay” searches, while Connecticut, Kentucky, Washington and Colorado in “Am I lesbian” searches. continued.

South Carolina Senate Passes Anti-Abortion Law, Sets Up Supreme Court Showdown ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Asks DeSantis 'Have You Lost Your Mind?'

“The regional differences highlighted below are significant and provide a geographic landscape of questioning and discovery across America,” the analysis reads. “Utah, a state with traditionally conservative social values, surprisingly tops three of the five search term categories. Driven by conflicts between societal expectations, it may indicate that there are significant underlying questions of identity among Internet users.”

After Utah, the states where the “Am I trans” searches included Kentucky, Colorado, Michigan and Washington. Oklahoma leads the nation in the “how to come out” question, followed by West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky. Vermont leads the nation in searches for the term “non-binary.”

The analysis comes at a time when many conservative-led states are pushing legislation aimed at LGBTQ members, especially the youth trans community. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, at least 45 states have introduced 490 bills targeting LGBTQ rights this year alone. 57 of them have already been enacted into law.

