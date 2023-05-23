94% of tech leaders invest in AI, 5G and more





Generative AI is of particular interest to leaders due to its benefits of cost savings, efficiency and effectiveness.

Image: Peshkova/Adobe Stock

EY research shows that despite the economic crisis, 94% of technology leaders are enthusiastic about investing in new tools and technologies, including AI.

A new poll suggests tech industry leaders see this investment strategy, especially in cybersecurity, as a way to weather geopolitical uncertainty and economic downturn. Ninety-four percent of poll respondents said innovation would help businesses emerge stronger from the current economic climate.

Additionally, 78% of those surveyed said remote work had a positive impact on their company’s innovation goals, and 81% said they were planning innovation-related acquisitions in the next six months.

See also: IBM launches watsonx to make AI adoption easier (TechRepublic)

Ken Englund, technology, media and telecommunications leader at EY Americas, said in a press release about the EY survey that the results are resilient in the face of uncertainty. said that “As our latest Technology Pulse poll shows, leaders are seeking the right balance between protecting their operations and driving continuous innovation and growth. ”

Focus on Cybersecurity, 5G, AI, Big Data and Metaverse Investments

90% of technology leaders surveyed said their companies are working on generative AI capabilities similar to ChatGPT, and 80% of respondents said they , as Elon Musk, who responded that he would increase investment in various forms of AI next year, and Joshua Bengio, founder of artificial neural networks, called for a moratorium on the development and deployment of such systems.

See also: Gartner finds interest in ChatGPT driving investment in generative AI (TechRepublic)

More than half of tech executives at companies experimenting with generative AI say they are experimenting to save money.

Some tech executives at companies planning to expand their technology investments include:

74% plan to prioritize cybersecurity. 62% believe they will focus on big data or analytics. 62% will invest in next-generation 5G wireless technology. 58% said their company plans to invest in generative AI solutions. 52% said they plan to prioritize metaverse technologies.

The survey also found that 78% of tech executives are more concerned about cybersecurity threats today than they were a year ago. said England. “The momentum and excitement of emerging technologies like generative AI signals a tectonic shift in an industry focused on effectiveness and efficiency.”

The April 2023 poll of 250 US technology leaders was commissioned by EY US and conducted by Atomic Research.

