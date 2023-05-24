A Break in Innovation: Why It’s Best for the AV Industry to Press ‘Pause’





Here are some thoughts that might surprise you. True innovation in the Pro AV industry seems to be slowing down. I know what that sounds like right now, especially in an era of technological advancements happening on the left, right, and center. But listen. What was the last true ‘game-changer’ technology in AV? When was the last time you were actually ‘wowed’ by a new product?

But this stagnation is very likely the best thing that could happen to our industry.

First, it’s worth noting that our industry has been on the express train of growth and innovation for quite some time. From digital signage and his AV-over-IP to video conferencing and live event technology, we have seen remarkable progress in all areas. However, I feel like I’ve hit a plateau recently, but honestly, I think that’s fine. In fact, it’s a great opportunity, so it’s okay.

As the fast pace of change slows, we have the opportunity to fully appreciate and leverage the technology we already have. It’s like I finally have time to explore the latest smartphone features that have been on my mind for a long time, but haven’t been touched for a long time. This pause will give us a much-needed breather, allowing businesses and consumers alike to understand and optimize their existing solutions. Additionally, the slow pace of innovation gives you a chance to perfect what you’ve gotten so far. We can tweak, refine, and enhance our current technology to make it more reliable and efficient, while providing a better user experience.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. This lull in the rush for the “next big thing” presents a rare opportunity for standardization across the industry. As we all rush forward, we often end up with similar but incompatible technologies.Suspension of Express Gives Chance to Create Universal Standards [insert applause from the IT community], for better compatibility across platforms and devices. And this is more than just a win for us in the industry. Users also benefit from a smoother, more reliable technical experience.

This “slowdown” in Pro AV innovation is also an opportunity for us to spread our wings and reach out to new communities. At a time when the constant rush of innovation has come to a standstill, we are raising new voices, embracing diverse perspectives and paying attention to those who may have been left on the fringes to truly enrich our industry. have time to pay It’s a pause that allows inclusivity to take center stage.

And don’t forget sustainability. When you’re not obsessed with the need to innovate at breakneck speed, you can afford to consider the environmental impact of your work. We are able to design with a long-term vision, focusing on energy efficiency, product lifecycles, recyclability and waste reduction, contributing to a healthier planet.

Sure, innovation in the Pro AV space may have stagnated, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s an invitation to integration, optimization, and perfection. It’s a chance to reach out, accept and keep. And most importantly, this is an opportunity to ensure that as we grow, we grow thoughtfully, responsibly, and inclusively.

—

For more opinions from AV experts, be sure to check out my show, Pro AV Today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketscale.com/industries/pro-av/the-innovation-intermission-why-hitting-pause-may-be-best-for-the-av-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos