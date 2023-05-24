Halifax students visit Google in Durham





A school in Halifax County recently took a group of students on a trip to Google’s Durham headquarters.

The trip was designed to expose students to the world of technology and inspire them to pursue careers.

Google has long been recognized as a leader in the technology industry, and students were excited to see what the company had to offer, the school system said.

The group was also able to meet with employees and learn about their work experiences. “Google is proud to call North Carolina home to our offices in Durham and our data center in Lenoir,” said Lilyn Hester, director of foreign affairs and government relations for the Southeast. As an extension of Google’s presence in the state, we strive to provide insight and encouragement to those who use our tools and products and hope to one day be part of the team that builds them. message to Halifax County students were delighted to attend our office visits and learn about the various careers available to them in the STEM field. . “

Our visit to Google was part of Halifax County Schools’ initiative to provide students with educational opportunities outside the traditional classroom environment. The school system hopes to inspire the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs by giving students real-world experiences and encouraging them to explore their interests, he said. Students on this trip were selected for their interest in technology and their potential to become leaders in the field.

Several teachers accompanied them and administrators provided guidance and support throughout the visit.

“A lot of thought processes and directions will start on this trip,” said systems engineer Aisha Asmed. This is a great opportunity for children, not only to encourage them and give them a more complex understanding, but also to give them a better direction.

Superintendent Eric Cunningham said: Observing students on field trips to Google shows that rigor and relevance are essential to teaching. Google’s innovative and dynamic environment showed students how to apply what they learned in the classroom to real-world situations.

“This experience has reinforced the value of providing a curriculum that challenges students and prepares them for future success,” said Cunningham.

Students also learned about various educational courses that could lead to these jobs. For example, a software engineer may require a bachelor’s degree in computer science, while a data scientist may require a master’s degree in statistics or mathematics.

Director of CTE and Secondary Education Lavonne McClain said expressiveness is key in a high-demand industry. Our students were able to speak to panelists from similar backgrounds who are successful in STEM and business careers.

