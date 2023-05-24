US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, ET Telecom





New Delhi: India, with its huge population and thriving use of digital economy and technology, is poised to harness the transformative power of 5G and future 6G to jump to the forefront of digital innovation, says Eric Garcetti the US ambassador to India said on Tuesday. Garcetti said trust was “absolutely necessary” when it comes to 5G, and said India and the US will work together on this. India, which holds the G20 Presidency this year, is not only driving the deployment of trusted solutions and architectures in developing countries, but also becoming an important part of the supply chain for de-risking the world in developed countries. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the US-India 5G and Next-Generation Networks Workshop, Mr. Garcetti said that through shared values, both countries believe that technology is not only about speed and connectivity, but also a gateway to progress and a reflection of development. said he was aware of it.

“India, with its enormous population, thriving digital economy and use of technology that in some ways surpasses the rest of the world, is leveraging the transformative power of 5G and 6G to… We are ready to push it to the forefront, the digital revolution,” the US ambassador said at a workshop hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The vision shared by both countries and their leaders is for a digital economy built around transparency, public accountability, the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights.

“These are the things that bring us together and contrast with others who seek technology by other means. So building an inclusive, digital future that fosters these values ​​requires security from the beginning , trust, openness and interoperability should be considered,” he said.

The United States seeks to support India and other countries in promoting responsible global deployment of 5G and next-generation networks.

He emphasized the need for trust and security in digital networks, especially 5G.

“While we recognize that it is impossible to eliminate all security risks, we do our best to minimize the potential for the architects building the network to misuse the network to compromise its security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability. ,” he added. is committed to cooperating in this mission.

Users also need to trust the network, as the most sensitive personal information flows through it.

“…Trust cannot exist if data disclosure is forced by an authoritarian government without real legal arguments or disclosure. There are alternatives that are working together…” he said. He said.

When technology is used for good, it drives economic progress, improves health indicators, and enhances global and national security. He added that the relationship between the US and India is not transactional but “personal” with shared values.

The vision of India and the United States speaks not only of technological prowess, but also of its underlying values.

“India is in great hands…defining your leadership, the transformative policies you and this administration are implementing with the public and private sectors working together, and all that is part of the rise of India.” By the community aspect, “this is the most exciting relationship in the world, and that’s what US-India relations are at right now,” Garcetti said.

The U.S. National Security Advisor is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, D.C. next month, saying that he will “work closely around key emerging technologies, including the initiatives we are talking about here today. We are cooperating.”

He emphasized the importance of technologies that connect, protect and detect, and explained that 5G will be transformative.

Telecommunications Secretary K. Rajaraman said India sees telecommunications as the greatest tool for economic and social inclusion. “It is therefore very important that technology is harnessed for the benefit of the marginalized,” Rajaraman said, adding that over the past few years, the Indian government has worked to ensure that the benefits of technology are at the “bottom of the pyramid.” He added that he has taken many steps to keep it flowing.

The launch of satellite broadband services will take place next year, he said.

“So we already have the OneWeb constellation and we gave them a preliminary license. We also have another license from the Jio platform. , we expect to be pretty good next year,” said the DoT (Department of Communications) secretary, “a robust network consisting of all three solutions to serve every region of the country.”

Over the next few months and years, the technology will become affordable to users.

“It is therefore very important that as we move up the technology chain, standards are guaranteed…to realize this principle of affordability, inclusivity, and at the same time move forward in the form of much better features and capabilities. It is very important to do…Therefore, we believe that there is a great opportunity for all of us, especially India and the United States, to work together in international fora, including the ITU, where all these standards are discussed… said Rajaraman.

He said technology must provide solutions for billions of people on the planet, not just a select few. It added that the lack of access to . ”.

“…in this era of 5G and 6G, you can’t have numbers like this on this planet. We’re talking… and we’re in a very tough situation, and we’re aware of that.”

Promoting a collaborative approach, he said all nations must join hands in building technology, otherwise “technology cannot serve the purpose of every sector of society around the world.” No,’ he said.

Mr Rajaraman mentioned various government programs such as a saturation program to cover 45,000 unconnected villages. He said the government’s focus is on both wireless and wired connections.

Bharat Net aims to serve nearly 600,000 villages in the long term, he said, adding that while fiber optics have already reached 200,000 villages, the remaining 400,000 villages will be served in the next three years. He added that it would be possible to connect to villages in

Mr. Rajaraman exuded confidence that many Indian companies would be able to work with US companies to deploy solutions not only in India but globally, and emphasized the importance of working towards global standards.

He said policy reforms will enable industries to offer solutions at affordable costs. The government has introduced a series of reforms in this regard, and although much progress has been achieved, reforms are an ongoing process, he said.

He said Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) is a platform that allows even SMEs to collaborate with large companies to innovate. This provides an important element for communication networks with respect to 5G and his 6G in the future.

“We launched the open RAN testbed just a few weeks ago, but we are still in the first phase,” he said.

The U.S. is clearly interested in open RAN technology, he said.

