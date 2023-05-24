Generative AI Coming Soon to Search, PMax, and Google Ads





Forget Skynet.

The robot revolution will be contested between major advertising platforms (mainly Google, Meta and Amazon) who are trying to lure advertisers with the promise of generative AI and better performance.

Just two weeks ago, Meta added new machine learning tools to Advantage+ and debuted a new product called AI Sandbox, which advertisers can use to test generative AI advertising capabilities.

In late April, Amazon released a system-wide upgrade to its machine learning and predictive algorithms.

And on Tuesday, at its annual Google Marketing Live event, Google announced a range of AI-powered advertising products and marketing tools, including the addition of generative AI to P-MAX.

With so much activity in such a short period of time, it can feel like AI has only recently arrived. But artificial intelligence has been the cornerstone of the company’s advertising products for more than a decade, Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of advertising, told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Generative AI in search, marketing, and the intersection of the two is still in its early stages.

It’s an experiment within an experiment, Taylor said.

have a conversation

One such experiment is a conversational assistant within Google Ads. This will allow advertisers to develop her creative assets, think about headlines, and select the best keywords by chatting with her AI in natural language.

The experience, which will soon enter beta, uses large language models and generative AI technology to process the responses provided by advertisers and guide them through the workflow.

Google crawls advertisers’ websites and uses AI to summarize the brand’s key value propositions and automatically generate relevant keywords, text headlines, product descriptions and visual suggestions for ads. Advertisers can make fixes and enhancements in the form of chat along the way.

Brian Burdick, Google’s senior director of ad automation, said it’s a real conversation. Advertisers have complete control over which keywords and assets are ultimately deployed as part of their campaigns, and can review and edit accordingly as the system generates content.

Make the most of AI

As for all this AI-generated ad content, it will soon appear on all Google properties thanks to P-MAX, which is preparing for beta testing.

The PMax (that’s what the cool kids call it, I think) has been on the market for over a year now. We use machine learning to automatically optimize bids and placements based on which ones are most likely to improve performance, including Search, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Discover, and the Google Display Network.

Google already has an English open beta for integrating AI-generated search and shopping ads directly into regular search results, and plans to expand to more languages ​​later this year.

For example, its AI can automatically adjust the text of your search ads based on the context of the query, so it’s optimally appealing to searchers.

Google is also experimenting with how sponsored ads appear within AI-based search experiences such as AI Snapshot.

AI Snapshot is an early-stage feature that provides an overview of AI-generated and indexed information in response to a query, above the familiar blue list of links at the top of the search page.

For example, if you search for “is it easy for kids to learn to surf on Maui?”, you’ll get a few short paragraphs about how difficult it is to surf there, some organic links to content, and finally , may generate a clearly marked sponsored link to book a private surfing lesson.

As the future of search evolves with experiences like this, so will the future of advertising, Taylor said. We believe this will give you more opportunities to grow your business and showcase your brand.

follow the workflow

But what about the creators and agencies you know and people with degrees in graphic design?

While AI-generated content is positioned as a time and energy saver, it also raises legitimate questions about the future of human creativity.

But in reality, advertisers and agencies are already taking advantage of AI-based tools and leveraging their value to extend and enhance their own creative capabilities, Taylor said. Fear kills the soul.

I see it as another tool in the marketer’s toolkit, he said. What we were trying to do with our generative AI experience and Google Ads was to make these assistive tools available directly within your workflow.

