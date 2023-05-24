Bill Gates: AI Will Destroy Amazon And Google And Empower Humanoid Workers





Are emerging artificial intelligence tools relegating internet giants like Google and Amazon to the same dusty shelves as laserdiscs, fax machines and overhead projectors?

That’s the prediction Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made on Monday at a San Francisco technology conference focused on AI issues hosted by financial giant Goldman Sachs and Silicon Valley venture firm SV Angel.

Gates believes that yet-to-be-developed AI-driven personal assistants will likely take over simple human tasks like searching the Internet, shopping, and even navigating online productivity tools. Because new digital helpers will be tailored to users’ needs in ways that obsolete many of today’s major uses of the Internet.

According to CNBC, Gates said whoever gets a private agent is a big deal. Because you’ll never go to a search site, never to a productivity site, never to Amazon, he said.

He also suggested that in the future AI-powered humanoid robots could become cheaper than human workers and replace blue-collar workers, according to CNBC.

Gates remains Microsoft’s single largest private investor, having helped found it in 1975 and poured billions into OpenAI, one of the most talked-about generative artificial intelligence developers. We have a lot of experience in AI games.

So what is generative AI? It’s a description of an AI chatbot called Pi, a platform under development by AI startup Inflection and the company Gates named in his talk Monday.

Generative AI is a type of AI that can generate new original content such as text, images, and videos. Pi is generated in response to a Deseret News query. What is generative AI? It does this by learning from large amounts of existing data and using that knowledge to create new content. Examples of generative AI include GPT-3, DALL-E, and Midjourney.

(In an unrelated exchange, witty Pie called out a practical joke on this reporter who refused to play the What Animal Will You Be? game and identified with Turdakken.)

Gates has publicly said he’s interested in what Inflection is doing in the AI ​​space, but in January Microsoft announced a third round to OpenAI, which is developing the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot and generative image maker DALL-E. announced an investment in

To that end, Gates said in Monday’s comments that he believes the AI ​​personal assistant breakthrough is a 50/50 chance of being delivered by a startup, but he hopes Microsoft will be the first to do it. said he was holding

According to CNBC, Gates said he would be disappointed if Microsoft wasn’t there.

Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI, which is reportedly currently worth up to about $13 billion, has given the company the rights to independently commercialize its ongoing AI advances, and has already made its technology available on Bing searches. It’s built into an engine, an email platform, and a productivity suite like Word and Excel. .

Gates said he believes advanced AI personal assistants are a long way off, but the list of start-ups and established tech companies continues to grow, pushing them beyond that AI benchmark. They are competing to be the first to reach it.

Concerns about what lies ahead of AI’s current capabilities and how future advances will affect the collective fate of the systems that are the ancestors of mankind must be addressed before it is too late. It is at the center of new efforts in the United States, Europe and other countries to establish .

During a Senate committee hearing last week, which also included OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, among witnesses, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and Law Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), chairman of the committee, said: Lawmakers failed to effectively regulate social media when it mattered, and couldn’t afford to make the same mistake now that advances in artificial intelligence raise a myriad of concerns.

Blumenthal said parliament now has a choice. We had the same choices when we faced social media, but we just couldn’t capture the moment. The result is predators on the internet, harmful content, exploiting children and putting them at risk.

Congress failed to seize its moment on social media, but now we owe it to AI before the threats and risks become real.

