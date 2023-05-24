Accenture and Cognizant have over $1 billion and $850 million in IT exposure to Google





Bangalore: Google will reduce some of the work Accenture and Cognizant are doing to support the YouTube service. But this is just a small part of the overall work Accenture and Cognizant are doing for Google. Accenture is said to have over $1 billion in annual exposure to Google and over $850 million to Cognizant. A significant part of the work Cognizant is doing for Google is in the BPM space. It is unclear how many Cognizant employees will be affected by YouTube’s decision. Business Insider India, citing sources, said about 120 to 150 Accenture employees could be affected. Accenture and Cognizant declined to comment on the scale or details of their engagement with Google, but a Google spokesperson said, “As we have already mentioned, we are working to more effectively manage our spending with suppliers and vendors. and deliver as sustainable savings as possible.” This effort has been in place across Alphabet for over a year and spans dozens of major suppliers in the U.S. and internationally. In response to a TOI question, Accenture said: “We are constantly adjusting our workforce to work on ongoing projects to meet the needs of our clients.” We are fully committed to supporting our employees through this transition. Cognizant told TOI that as a professional services firm, project initiation and launch is a normal part of working with clients. We plan to scale back our YouTube TV project. Although this particular project has closed, the people affected by this change are still Cognizant employees, the company said. Some social media platforms are cutting spending with third-party tech companies, partly because of operational decisions and partly to reduce exposure to contract workers. And when it comes to asking IT companies to moderate content, some of the contractors out there complain of developing PTSD-like symptoms when warning against harmful content. Last year, news agency Associated Press reported that Twitter had cut its outsourced content moderators. A few years ago, Cognizant pulled out of his content moderation business for Meta, laying off 6,000 employees as a result. The exit from the content moderation business cost Cognizant’s Communications Media Technologies (CMT) division $240 million to $270 million in lost revenue on an annual basis. Melissa O’Brien, executive research leader and head of research operations at HFS. Cognizant claimed to exit the content moderation field in 2019 after notoriety over working conditions, but Accenture continues to operate in the market, according to the study. Many companies in the CX/contact center space capture the hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue generated by Cognizant, capitalizing on the enormous demand for these services that correlate with the growth of user-generated content. Providers such as Teleperformance, Alorica, Tech Mahindra, Telus International and TaskUs are growing part of the content moderation pie and have a large presence. O’Brien said he feels it’s a lucrative place for these companies and that ChatGPT adoption could spur even more excitement. These companies focus on culture, training, and employee well-being, which makes Content Her a great fit for her moderation job. The biggest change to watch is around automation and eventual AI features that protect human moderators from terrible content. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/business/india-business/accenture-cognizant-have-over-1-bn-850-mn-it-exposure/articleshow/100437506.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos