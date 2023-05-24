NVP Builds NVP Innovation Hub with Grass Valley Solutions





MONTREAL — Grass Valley has announced that NVP, one of Italy’s largest suppliers of broadcast services, has fully tested and brought online its NVP Innovation Hub, based on the open standard SMPTE ST 2110, with various Grass Valley technologies. Announced.

The NVP innovation hub is located in Cologno, media city Milan.

The NVP Innovation Hub consists of two production studios, six dubbing rooms and an OB VAN gateway. A gateway area allows for rapid integration of the NVP fleet’s transit vans into the hub’s production studios. Produce in formats from SD SDR to UHD HDR WCG.

The Grass Valley solution used in the hub includes GV Orbit orchestration, Grass Valley’s AMPP SaaS platform, redundant GV fabric IP switching, Kahuna 9600 production switcher with 3 M/E Maverik control panel, Kaleido-IP multiviewer, and Audio Live for AES67 IP streams up to 2048×2048 audio routing.

Video Progetti, Grass Valley’s distributor and system integrator, was responsible for the integration of all Grass Valley equipment.

NVP has been a Grass Valley customer for over 10 years, owns over 100 LDX cameras and 6 Kahuna production switchers, and wants to use AMPP to produce Tier 1 and Tier 2 events for their customers. I was thinking

NVP also plans to replicate the Cologno model at its centers in Rome, Naples and Messina. At least one match is currently managed remotely per day, with the goal of managing 3-5 matches per day by the end of the Serie B 2022-23 Championship. NVP is set to increase further for the 2023-24 season.

NVP CTO Ivan Pintabona said: “The NVP Innovation Hub meets the production needs of any customer, from small sporting events to Tier 1 sports productions.” Link covers all traditional event-based production requirements.”

NVP uses GV Orbit Orchestration to route sources from any venue to a production control room, or many other production control rooms, based on AMPP on-premise and cloud technology.

AMPP provides greater scalability and flexibility in production. NVP leverages this to provide a highly cost-effective remote production solution for smaller sporting events, which is critical to allowing NVPs to augment their on-premises production tools with cloud resources. Proven.

“NVP, like other AMPP platform users, has discovered the flexibility and scalability that our unique SaaS and on-premises live production solutions offer,” said Tim Banks, CRO at Grass Valley. . “NVP can now easily meet the needs of existing and new clients.” With just a few mouse clicks, production requests can be created. ”

The hub also includes HiWay Media, part of the NVP Group of companies that owns and operates an OTT platform dedicated to sports. HiWay Media enables NVPs to empower their customers to create content and publish it instantly to drive revenue.

“AMPP allows us to keep our core 2110 IP-based infrastructure in our hub while still doing sports production coverage completely remotely,” said Pintabona. “Our customers really appreciate the combination of high-quality production and cost savings from remote production of his events, sporting on his open-standard IP platform.”

AMPP’s scalability allows NVPs to expand the coverage of sports and other events with the ability to “spin up” AMPP resources on demand.

