Fire Max 11 tablet: Amazon’s answer to the Google Pixel tablet?





It looks like Amazon is looking to take on the Apple iPad and Google Pixel Tablet with the Fire Max 11, a forward-thinking entry into the company’s Fire tablet lineup.

Fire Max 11 (opens in new window) features an 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, 4 GB of memory, and up to 128 GB of storage, all upgrades over Amazon’s other offerings It has been. Fire tablet (although the Editors’ Choice Fire HD 10 has nearly the same 1080p resolution). Amazon says it also has Wi-Fi 6, 8MP rear and front-facing cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours.

Much more interesting than iterative hardware improvements is the design of the Fire Max 11. It features an aluminum body, which is very different from his Fire tablets with other plastic chassis. It also looks a bit sleeker than the Fire HD 10 due to its thinner bezels.

Amazon Fire Max 11 with Keyboard Case (Credit: Amazon)

Amazon is promoting the Fire Max 11 not only as a productivity tablet but also as a media consumption device, another change from other entertainment-focused Fire tablets. An optional keyboard case with trackpad is now available for Fire Max 11, and the tablet includes his 3-month trial of Microsoft 365 Personal.

The entire Fire line works with Bluetooth keyboards, and while Amazon has a number of third-party keyboard cases claiming to be designed for the Fire HD 10, the keyboard case appears to be the first official keyboard accessory for Fire tablets.

Editor’s pick

The Fire Max 11’s hardware lags behind the high resolution and RAM of iPads and Pixel tablets, but it retains a key strength of Amazon’s tablet line: low prices. The Fire Max 11 is $229.99, half the price of iPads and Pixel tablets. The tablet also retails for $329.99 when bundled with a keyboard case and Made for Amazon stylus pen, below Apple and Google. The case and stylus are also available separately for $89.99 and $34.99 respectively.

Amazon Fire Max 11 and its accessories are available for pre-order (opens in new window) and will ship in June.

Get our best stories!

Sign up for What’s New Now and receive the top stories in your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/fire-max-11-tablet-amazons-answer-to-the-google-pixel-tablet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos