Tech news to know this week: May 23-29





Every day we wake up, drink coffee, get ready for work, and check out the latest technology. So, to fit in the first cup, we’ve condensed here some news stories from across the tech world. These are the things you need to know before you step out the door (or in front of your webcam) into the real world this morning.

Samsung Display Unveils Rotatable OLED Panels at SID Display Week 2023

Samsung unveiled new display technology at SID Display Week 2023, including a rollable OLED panel that can be stretched like a roll. The Rollable Flex display can be adjusted in length from 49mm to 254.4mm using an O-shaped axis and can be used as a monitor, tablet or laptop.

The company also showcased a sensor OLED display that can recognize fingerprints anywhere on the screen and measure health information such as heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels.

The Complete Guide to Trending Biometric Payment Systems

Samsung also showcased its Flex In & Out and Flex Hybrid displays, which can be folded and slid in different ways to give you more options for your smartphone’s screen size. The company said these displays are aimed at increasing the portability and convenience of the device without compromising quality.

Credit: Microsoft What to expect from the Microsoft Build 2023 developer conference

Build 2023, Microsoft’s annual developer conference, will be held online from May 25th to May 27th. The event showcases the latest innovations and updates for Microsoft’s platforms and tools including Windows, Azure, Office and Visual Studio. Developers can register for free and gain access to over 300 sessions, workshops and keynotes. Topics covered include:

The future of Windows development, including new features in Windows 11 and the Project Reunion framework The latest advances in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with Azure New opportunities and challenges for hybrid work and collaboration with Microsoft 365 and Teams Best practices .NET Tips for Building Cross-Platform Applications with , Xamarin, React Native, and Flutter New Features and Enhancements for Web Development with Microsoft Edge, Blazor, and ASP.NET

Build 2023 is a great opportunity for developers to learn new skills, network with colleagues, and get inspired by Microsoft’s vision for the future of technology. To register and learn more, visit https://mybuild.microsoft.com/.

Meta hit with record $1.3 billion EU fine over data transfer

Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) by the European Union for transferring EU users’ data to the United States in violation of data protection laws. The fine, announced Monday by the European Data Protection Commission, is the largest ever imposed under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), surpassing the 746 million Amazon has imposed for similar breaches in 2021. more than a million euro fine.

Meta has also been ordered to stop transferring user data from the EU to the US by October, or face further penalties. The company said it would appeal the decision and the fine, arguing that data transfers are essential for a global open internet and complies with EU and US data privacy frameworks.

The ruling stems from a 2013 complaint by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who challenged Meta’s data transfers after whistleblower Edward Snowden exposed a US surveillance program. there is The lawsuit, which has been going on for nearly a decade, led to the nullification of two previous EU-US data transfer agreements.

Credit: Alex Dudar via Unsplash Bings Despite AI boost, Samsung keeps using Google as default search engine

Samsung has decided to keep Google as the default search engine on smartphones after considering switching to Microsoft’s Bing. The move would be a huge blow to Google, which pays billions of dollars each year to be the default search provider for popular devices.

Bing recently acquired generative AI capabilities powered by ChatGPT, which could make it even more competitive with Bard, Google’s own AI chatbot. However, Samsung has reportedly opted to maintain its 12-year partnership with Google, in favor of suspending an internal review examining the possibility of changing its default search engine.

The decision may not be final as Samsung has said it may revisit the issue in the future.

TikTok, users suing Montana over app ban

TikTok and five Montana users have filed a lawsuit to stop the state from enforcing a ban on the popular video-sharing app. The ban, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday, will take effect January 1, 2024 and impose a fine of $10,000 per day for accessing TikTok in Montana.

The lawsuit argues that the ban is unconstitutional, preemptive of federal law, and violates the First Amendment rights of TikTok and its users. They argue that Montana does not have the authority to regulate national security and foreign affairs, the exclusive authority of the federal government. They also argued that Montana’s ban was based on unsubstantiated concerns about TikToks’ data security and content moderation practices, stifling speech more than necessary to protect minors. ing.

TikToks spokeswoman Brooke Overwetter said the company is challenging the Montana ban to protect TikTok’s business and the state’s hundreds of thousands of TikTok users. User lawyer Ambika Kumar said she was determined to permanently ban the misguided and invalid law.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, named as a defendant in both lawsuits, said he expected legal challenges and was fully prepared to protect the privacy and safety of Montana citizens. . He also said he expects the U.S. Supreme Court will probably need to consider the issue.

Photovoltaic technology that converts CO2 and water into liquid fuel

Scientists have developed a photovoltaic technology that can convert carbon dioxide and water into a liquid fuel that can be used as a drop-in fuel for cars. The technology mimics photosynthesis, the process by which plants use sunlight to make food.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge used copper- and palladium-based catalysts to produce ethanol and propanol, two high-energy-density fuels that can be easily stored and transported.

Unlike fossil fuels, these solar fuels are carbon-free and renewable, and unlike most bioethanol, they do not compete with food production. The technology is still at the lab scale, but researchers say it’s an important step towards a fossil fuel-free economy.Results will be published in Nature Energy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/tech-news-to-know-this-week-may-23-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos