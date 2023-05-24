Can Fresno Close the Economic Gap? California Millions Boost Black Businesses and Agricultural Tech





If you want to start a business but don’t know where to start and need someone to give you the tools to get started, bet much bigger, said Newlin.

Porter said each Betting Big Cohort follows a core curriculum designed for minority-owned businesses, but also focuses on different topics and business resources that meet the needs and interests of participants. It says. For example, while Newlin saw value in the program’s expertise and resources, a group of black men were trained to master business language and jargon for networking and pitching their business.

Mr. Porter said of the men, “They understand that they will be kicked out of certain rooms.” They want an education so they don’t feel out of place.

future farming jobs

Another DRIVE focus demonstrating progress includes efforts to prepare future farmers and agricultural workers for technological advances and to train current agricultural workers for higher-paying jobs.

The DRIVE initiative, called the Fresno Merced Future of Food Innovation Coalition (or F3), received a $65 million grant in September 2022 from the U.S. Economic Development Agency’s “Taking Back a Better Local Challenge.” . This will train workers in the skills needed for technical jobs in agriculture. , helping smallholder farmers access technology and strengthen their local food systems.

The state also invested 1,500 in the Agriculture Technology and Engineering Collaborative (or AgTEC), a DRIVE program that helps Central Valley community colleges train 8,400 future farmers in the science and technology they need to continue to innovate. donated millions of dollars.

“One of the challenges is the aging workforce, and we are trying to develop programs to encourage younger generations to seek jobs in the agricultural technology sector,” said Reza Esani, an engineering professor at the University of California, Merced. Told. We want to get them excited and show them that farming can actually be technically savvy.

The effort also brought in other partners and funding.

According to Walt Dufloch, vice president of innovation for the Western Producers Association, many California equipment companies at the forefront of agricultural innovation are looking to recruit Central Valley workers with a background in science, math and technology. It is said that they are struggling.

Internships are limited in what they can do, he said. We believe real-world experience matters.

The Western Growers Association also received a $750,000 grant from the State Department of Agriculture to support the development of agricultural technology training curricula in community colleges and universities across California. The association works to ensure that students are prepared to work on the same equipment that agribusiness uses, like Terry Brace, director of the Future Farms Program at West Hills Community College in Coalinga. It connects professors and members.

agricultural science

Meanwhile, a nearly $1 million grant from the US Department of Agriculture is funding related efforts at two Central Valley colleges: the West Hills Program and the Ethanis Program at the University of California, Merced. Help universities create AgSTEM kits (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) for over 500 elementary, middle and high school students.

Ultimately, these kits will be placed in classrooms or used for field trips. For example, fourth graders will test soil moisture sensors on classroom plants, and high school students will learn how to manage water flow and pressure using an irrigation simulator.

As you know, agriculture is all about science, Brace said. All the important basics are there.

Experts say the idea is being developed by professors like Blass and Esani to help students explore farming as a possible STEM career path and meet the needs of the local workforce. To better prepare for the demanding community college classes, he says.

Professors, like farm engineer Adrian Jenkins, said they hoped to find high-paying jobs in the Central Valley region where students grew up or attended college. He moved from Florida to the Central Valley to play football at Reedley College, but stayed to study agriculture.

After taking classes at West Hills, Jenkins joined the staff as a farm engineer, general worker, and academic advisor, assisting STEM programs and farming camps for local students. He then dropped out of college to use his agricultural technology experience to land his new job.

Jenkins said in March that he got interested in farming. It’s a useful profession that changes the world.

Editor’s Note: The James Irvine Foundation, which funds the Central Valley Community Foundation’s Fresno DRIVE initiative, also funds CalMatters.

