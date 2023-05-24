Drums | Google Launches Search-Generated AI Ads: Here’s What You Need To Know





At the Google Marketing Live event, the search giant announced plans for more AI tools and promised to continue shaping the future of marketing. Here are the five most important insights for marketers.

For marketers, the most interesting development will be the integration of AI-generated ads into search results across Google’s services. The ad, which takes a user’s prompt or query and builds a few paragraphs of information about related products, will initially roll out across the United States.

Ads are differentiated from other search results and labeled as AI-generated ads. For a brand to be eligible for this service, it must enable Google AI to crawl his website and effectively summarize its services using Large Language Model (LLM) technology. .

Multiple marketers and analysts have suggested that search will become one of the most utterly disrupted marketing areas due to AI tools, with Google scrutinizing existing search-based marketing options with AI technology. It explains why we are so keen to prove that we are compatible.

human interaction is essential

Following that process, Google’s AI technology generates a list of suggested keywords, images from both company sites or stock libraries, and ad headlines. Advertisers can provide feedback and fine-tune their ads before deploying to search. After all, despite all the hype about AI, AI is marketed as a tool that requires human approval before deploying an ad.

cheaper and faster

Despite the attractiveness of this technology, a major selling point for marketers is lowering advertising costs. Maximizing marketing efficiency is seen as a major priority for advertisers this year, so cost savings will be a major selling point.

Google says early adopters report 2% more conversions at similar cost per conversion. The tool is integrated with your existing Search and P-MAX campaigns, so there is no charge difference to use it.

AI image generation

In addition to in-search advertising, Google also announced that U.S. marketers are among the first to use the company’s product image generation AI tool. The Google team noted that multiple images impacted ad success, increasing impressions by up to 76% and increasing click-throughs by 32%, and creating these ads manually was also costly. pointed out.

As a result, new tools are designed to streamline that process by using generative AI to create multiple iterations of images with different backgrounds, color tones, resolution enhancements, etc. on the fly. increase.

ahead of its time

Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently said that AI-powered personal assistants would have a profound impact on the business models of Google and Amazon in particular. Speaking at AI Forward 2023, he said, “It doesn’t matter who gets a personal agent, because you’ll never go to search sites, productivity sites, Amazon. Because it will be gone,” he said.

Google, like other big tech companies, has been working on AI tools for years and is already behind many marketing deals. But with the advent of consumer tools like ChatGPT, the pressure is on big tech companies to prove they’re keeping pace with generative AI. An early demonstration of Google’s AI tool Bard received a negative reaction because one of the answers was perceived as erroneous, partly leading to concerns over the safety and misinformation of the entire AI ecosystem. .

For Google, therefore, the opportunity for AI-generated ads to be relevant to search results shows marketers that the company is still leading the way with new technology. By providing numbers that show the cost- and time-saving nature of this tool, the company hopes to prove Bill Gates wrong and enable marketers to continue spending on platforms they own and operate. thinking.

