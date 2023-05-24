Virtual Anatomy Table Facilitates High-Tech Learning





May 23, 2023

Biological Sciences and Integrative Human Health Lecturer Hassan Nagy (left background) shares anatomy and physiology concepts with nursing students in a lab space at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building. I am reviewing.

Anatomy, Physiology and Nursing students at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) are training to look deeper and more interactively at the human body thanks to two high-tech anatomy tables operated by Biological Sciences faculty. . and nursing college.

The table serves as an interactive 3D visualization of human anatomy showing the interrelationships of various bodily functions, but also essentially a virtual corpse useful for pathophysiology lessons. The table is used in the state-of-the-art Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building and Technology Building.

The table is pre-programmed with several corpses whose families have donated stories for use at the table. Using this table, users can go through the body layer by layer, essentially virtually dissecting the body and determining the factors that contribute to human disease.

Julia Rogers, assistant professor of nursing, says the technology will be a big plus for beginning and advanced nursing students. While undergraduates focus on assessing signs and symptoms of disease, she says, graduate students take the next step of diagnosing and recommending treatments.

I didn’t have a corpse in my master’s program, so I did a lot in the lab. We went to the clinic and saw real patients, and the problem is, in your mind, you see a 2D image in a book of what’s going on inside your body when this disease is happening. It just means that Understand how they are all connected.

But in reality, the table gives students an insider’s perspective. So they will be able to not only evaluate, but guide them in the right direction. This is a patient complaint. So here are the body sections I need to focus on.

Knowing the anatomy of the body helps us track disease throughout the body and gain a deeper understanding of the system…I think this is an important technology in the classroom.

Loretta Santino, Nursing Student

Biological Sciences and Integrative Human Health lecturer Hassan Nagy uses tables frequently in his anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics course sections. He also has two different students of his who use the table in a project on the autonomic nervous system and one of him in an internship.

Mr. Nagy said he has taken students outside the classroom to observe actual corpses. While this experience is certainly valuable, the Anatomage table allows for faster demonstrations and no cleanup.

You can create different views and save them for later use, take quizzes, create animations and small videos, and reuse those visuals with a single click. Everything can be undone, Nagy said. Provides an overall good image of the body. It has everything you need for anatomy.

Nursing students Loretta Santino and Christa Dietz feel that the Anatomage table provides invaluable insights that will benefit future research in the program.

Knowing your body’s anatomy can help you track disease throughout the body and better understand your system, Santino said. This is not what you are expected to use when you enter the program. It used to be just a picture, but the picture doesn’t show the movement of blood or anything like that. Otherwise you’ll have to guess those things. I think this is an important technology in the classroom.

According to Dietz, this is very useful for physical examinations and pulse detection. Knowing where to inject on the body is essential for health care workers. I learned a lot from working in small groups in the classroom.

For more information about studying biological sciences or nursing at PNW, visit pnw.edu/biological-sciences or pnw.edu/nursing.

