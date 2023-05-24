Google Unveils New Generative AI Advertising Tool at Marketing Live Event





At the Google Marketing Live Event, Google unveiled a range of new generative AI tools for brands, including new ad creation options, search ads that are tailored based on website text, and more.

First, Google is rolling out a new process in its ad creation tool that allows advertisers to generate background visuals for product photos, providing more ways to make content stand out in user feeds.

According to Google:

Our new Product Studio brings the benefits of generative AI to businesses of all sizes, letting you easily create your own customized product images for free and get more value out of your existing images.

As you can see in the example above, this process allows brands to quickly and easily generate multiple versions of product images based on text prompts, opening up a variety of new possibilities for promotion.

In addition to generating new background visuals, this tool allows advertisers to remove backgrounds, maximizing the use of their visual assets while also improving the quality of small or low resolution images. . I have to retake.

These are some useful tools, and in my opinion, this is one of the best ways to leverage these new generative AI capabilities in an effective, adaptive, and brand-beneficial way. Because you can create a brand new image, but most of the time it doesn’t work for your brand because you really want to showcase a specific product. However, being able to enhance existing visual assets with a generative add-on is a valuable use case, potentially making it much easier to create multiple versions of campaigns and A/B testing different elements for him. there is.

Google says US merchants will have access to these new tools in the coming months.

Google will also begin a new process of aggregating website content and creating ad variations based on your own site text.

Just add your favorite landing pages from your website and Google AI will summarize the pages for you. Keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other assets that are relevant and effective for your campaign are then generated. These suggestions can be reviewed and easily edited before deployment.

This can be very effective in improving engagement with specific search queries, and in a similar vein, Google is also creating new search ads based on top search trends and text on websites. Start the process.

For example, if you search for skincare for dry and sensitive skin, AI can use content from your landing page and existing ads to create new headlines that better match your query (such as ‘Soothes dry and sensitive skin’). .

This allows for greater personalization and relevance within search ads, using the specific language displayed on the site to attract more interest.

Google also explained how they are looking to evolve search advertising to fit the new generative search experience.

In the coming months, experiment with AI-powered snapshots and search and shopping ads directly integrated into conversation mode. For example, someone searching for her outdoor activities to do in Maui narrows her search further and asks about activities for kids and surfing, and a fully customized search for a travel brand advertising his surfing lessons for kids. Ads may appear.

This is an important consideration as the discovery trend is moving towards generative AI responses and that process is likely to erode Google’s core search advertising market. So while ad tools need to be integrated into these new processes, Microsoft is also experimenting with generated search ads on Bing.

In addition to these generative AI elements, Google is also simplifying the product feed setup process, automatically populating merchant product feeds with information it can detect from websites to highlight the best performing products. Add new insights for

These are significant advances in Google’s advertising options, leaning toward a generative AI shift. It also makes it much easier to show ads to the right people at the right time based on terms, visuals and other factors that best suit their interests.

