Conflict between generational innovation and seamless transfer





A few weeks ago, I had a conversation with a colleague who commented that I was missing an entire category of what should count as general education. For example, how many homeowners really understand what’s going on behind their outlets? How many adults can fix a clogged drain if they have to fix it? How many of you know how to change the oil yourself? (To be fair, over time electrification may make the last question moot.) those things Without knowing, people can be at the mercy of those who know.

I wondered if I would accept the example as true or if it made more sense in high school. High school affects a lot more than college when it comes to becoming an adult in this society. But for the sake of discussion, let’s say my colleague’s position caught our attention. What should happen?

In short, it depends on whether we are talking primarily about institutions that send students or those that primarily receive students.

Community colleges and other access institutions that tend to send students elsewhere cannot be horribly generationally specific without compromising credit accreditation. This is especially true in goal-rich environments where not all students transfer to the same location.

I was reminded of that when I read an otherwise encouraging article in The Chronicle about upper-level institutions in general education trying new and relatively innovative things. Each school was tired of their students using phrases like “Don’t let the generation get in the way”, so they tried to revitalize their students in different ways. On some level it is overdue and welcome. But this article doesn’t mention transfer at all, and if it doesn’t, innovations in higher education institutions can make transferring from a two-year college even more difficult.

When claiming credit, the normal obligation is to demonstrate sufficient similarity between the course taken by the student and the course for which credit is required. This is usually easiest to do with introductory courses in popular majors, such as introductory business or introductory sociology. By definition, more specialized courses are more difficult.

Of course, it is possible to mimic any class. But if students at a particular community college regularly transfer to a dozen different locations, and each of those locations is idiosyncratic, whose curriculum does it reflect? At least the game is playing now. As long as you won’t beat it.

If we really want to innovate, we have to change the rules of the game. Probably the easiest way is to move from course-by-course matching to some sort of higher-level skill mapping his, by discipline or block. If anyone finds a better way, I’d be happy to hear about it. The distribution model of generational education survives today not because someone loves it, but because it divides the many differences between camps and offends relatively few people. It is a compromise that brings out the zeal of compromise. Bolder ones offer greater appeal, sometimes at the expense of exclusivity.

Smart worldly readers, have you ever seen a model that is both revolutionary and inclusive at the same time?

